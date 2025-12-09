MLB Insider Reveals Reds' Free Agency Plan After Missing on Schwarber

The Reds put a significant offer on the table for free-agent slugger Kyle Schwarber, a deal that would have stood as the largest free-agent commitment in club history. But after Schwarber signed with the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday morning, Cincinnati will now be forced to shift its focus elsewhere.

As much as it was a respectable offer, the offer was still $25 million less than the Phillies and Orioles offered.

There was a concerning report from Ken Rosenthal regarding Cincinnati's free agent strategy going forward.

“Unlike the Orioles, the Reds are not expected to pursue other expensive free agents," Rosenthal wrote. "Their offer to Schwarber, a native of Middletown, Ohio, about 35 miles north of Cincinnati, was tied to their belief that his addition would help drive ticket sales.”

This takes the Reds out of contention for guys like Kyle Tucker, Alex Bregman, Bo Bichette, and others.

If the Reds were willing to spend on Schwarber, why aren't they willing to spend on other big-name free agents? Do they think Schwarber is the only good player who will increase ticket sales? If the Reds went out and signed Pete Alonso or Kyle Tucker, it would surely excite the fanbase and sell more tickets.

It sounds like the Reds will look to make trades in the offseason to improve their offense for the 2026 season. Time will tell.

