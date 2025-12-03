MLB Insider Weighs in on Reds Chances of Signing Kyle Schwarber

The Kyle Schwarber rumors continue to heat up as every day of free agency passes. On Wednesday, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand hopped on MLB's official Reddit page and answered some questions from fans.

He was asked specifically if the Reds actually have a chance at signing Schwarber.

"I believe that the Reds do have a shot at signing Schwarber, though I certainly wouldn't label them as the favorites," Feinsand replied on Reddit. "Cincinnati is looking for a big bat in the middle of the lineup, and if Schwarber has any interest in playing close to home (he's from nearby Middletown, Ohio), the Reds are the only team that can offer him that. It will, in all likelihood, come down to money as it does with most free agents, but GABP is a great hitters' park and should be attractive to a slugger such as Schwarber."

"Cincy is highly unlikely to be the highest bidder, but if their offer is competitive, I don't think it's impossible. Based on conversations I have had, I would put their chances around 15%, which is a tough higher than I would have said a month ago."

The Reds are competing with the Phillies, Red Sox, Pirates, and a few others for the free agent slugger.

While 15% certainly isn't high, when the rumors started happening at the beginning of the offseason, I had the Reds at about 1% chance of signing him, due to Nick Krall's comments surrounding the 2026 budget.

If the Reds can find a way to make the money work and sign the Middletown native, they'll immediately win a large percentage of the fan base over.

