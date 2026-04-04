Through the first six games of the season, we had seen concerning trends from the Cincinnati Reds.

Bullpen issues, TJ Friedl's struggling bat and not so great fielding were three noteworthy takeaways.

While I'm not looking to damper the mood even further, it is important to wonder if the team will be able to rely on Spencer Steer to provide what they need from their "ultimate utility player". If Friday was any indication, it is only a matter of time before Steer gets going after hitting 2-for-4 and helping Cincinnati get a much needed win over the Texas Rangers.

This is the second-straight season Steer has gotten off to a slow start. Health is a major difference. Last season Steer battled a shoulder injury that led to his struggles. This season, he has a clean bill of health, but is still off to a slower start, though maybe showing signs he might just be breaking out of his early slump.

Going into the weekend series vs the Texas Rangers, Steer was sporting a .059/.150/0.59 slash line, providing just one hit in 17 at-bats with zero homers, one RBI, seven strikeouts, and two walks. While it is nice that he provides the defensive flexibility to spot players days off, the Reds simply need Steer to be helpful to the team. We obviously know he won't have days like Friday every game, but Friday was very encouraging.

The big question is, will he continue to have a spot on this team for the future? Between Sal Stewart taking first base, Ke'Bryan Hayes and Eugenio Suarez as options at third base, and outfielders like Dane Myers and Noelvi Marte providing right-handed bats, Steer could potentially be a guy approaching outside looking in status.

Over the past two seasons going into 2026 Steer has been just below average with an OPS+ of 96 in 2024, and 95 in 2025. Though he has been able to provide a little power for a team who needs it hitting 20+ homers in each of the last three years.

As the team looks to build off of last seasons postseason run, the best players need to play. There is still plenty of time for Steer to right the ship and prove he is one of the most important players on the team, but the sooner he can find his stride the better. The Reds are facing arguably their most important season since the 2013 season, and need to know who will be part of that next group as they look to progress to a consistenly competive team and championship contender. It is up to Steer to prove he can be a part of that group.