Sal Stewart's Scorching Start to Rookie Campaign Puts Him in Elite Company

The Cincinnati Reds secured their first series win since May 10th with a 9-4 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday.

It has been a month to forget for the club, but with a series win leading into a massive showdown with the St. Louis Cardinals this weekend, things could suddenly turn once again in Cincinnati.

The offense was on full display for the Reds in the finale at Citizens Bank Park. One of the brightest stars in the win was rookie Sal Stewart. Stewart had a hot start to the season and cooled down for a stretch in May, which happens to everyone. However, his skill at the plate was on full display Wednesday.

Stewart had four hits in his five at-bats on Wednesday. One of those hits was his 12th home run of the season, which puts him in a special category amongst Reds rookies.

Sky Is The Limit

May 18, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds infielder Sal Stewart (27) advances home to score against the Philadelphia Phillies in the second inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

The team shared on their official X account that Stewart is only the second rookie to have 12 home runs in his first 50 games of the season. The other rookie is Pro Baseball Hall of Famer Frank Robinson. Maybe calling him a Hall of Famer spoils what I'm about to say next, but Stewart has joined some elite company in his short time in the big leagues.

Robinson's rookie year with the Reds was back in 1956. All he did was earn an all-star selection, lead the league in runs scored with 122, and belted 38 home runs. Hopefully, you are sniffing the sarcasm that I started that last sentence with. Not saying Stewart is going to put up those kinds of numbers this season, but it would be a lot cooler if he did.

In his last six games, Stewart has nine hits and two home runs. This is the player that fans saw back in April. The guy who, along with Elly De La Cruz, put this team on their backs to deliver a hot start to the season. Now, it's time to find that mojo again.

May 18, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds infielder Sal Stewart (27) hits a home run against the Philadelphia Phillies in the seventh inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Anytime there's a rough stretch during a season, it's easy to pick on what is going wrong. But when someone is creating records that mirror Frank Robinson, everyone should start paying attention. The Reds have a certified young slugger on this roster.

Let's settle in for a summer of hope. Stewart is the kind of player that can give you that hope.