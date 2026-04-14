What to Expect From Rece Hinds After His Promotion to Reds

The Cincinnati Reds have not seen much offensive production from their outfield this season. TJ Friedl has struggled. Spencer Steer has been unlucky, but he's also struggled. Dane Myers is a solid platoon option, but that's the extent of his role. Noelvi Marte and Will Benson have also struggled to find consistent production.

As a result, the Reds recently made the bold move to option Marte to Triple-A before bringing up top slugging outfielder Rece Hinds to take his spot.

The Reds faithful have been calling for Hinds to be promoted to the big leagues for weeks. He's been one of the hottest hitters in the minor leagues, but there are a few things to note with him.

Reds Slugger Rece Hinds has Reverse Splits

Mar 12, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds infielder Rece Hinds against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The first thing to note about Hinds is that he has reverse splits. This means he hits better against right-handed pitchers, which is off. Most players will perform better against opposite-handed pitchers. But that isn't the case with Marte, and it's not the case with Hinds.

Reds manager Terry Francona seemingly loves to platoon his outfielders. Benson can hit righties much better than lefties, so that's when he plays. Myers hits lefties much better than righties, so that's when he plays. But if the idea with Hinds is to hit him solely against lefties, he's going to struggle.

Across his big league career, Hinds is slashing .288/.339/.769 with six home runs and five doubles in 52 at-bats against righties. He's 2-for-37 with a home run and a .238 OPS against lefties in his big league career.

The Reds need to commit to giving Hinds playing time, but what should they expect from him this time around?

Realistic Expectations for Rece Hinds

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Rece Hinds (57) poses for a portrait during the Cincinnati Reds picture day, Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026, at the Cincinnati Reds player development complex in Goodyear, Ariz. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hinds likely isn't going to come to the big leagues and slug home run after home run as he did in 2024. He's also not likely to come up and hit .100 as he did in 2025.

But there are a few things the Reds can expect from Hinds.

The non-negotiable thing that Hinds will bring to the Reds is speed and outfield defense. He's one of the fastest players in the entire Reds organization and has taken big strides as an outfield defender over the last two years.

At the plate, it's all going to come down to how often Hinds chases bad pitches. He's chased around 40 percent of the time and whiffed around 50 percent of the time in his big league career.

This year, his out-of-zone swing percentage is down to only 31 percent, which isn't elite, but it's better than it has been. His whiff rate has improved to 27 percent, though these at-bats are against minor league pitchers instead of big leaguers.

The biggest thing that Reds fans should expect with Hinds is a spark.

The outfield has been flat this season. Hinds has the chance to leave the yard at any point in the game, in any situation, against any pitcher. This is a weapon for the Reds. Elly De La Cruz, Sal Stewart, and Eugenio Suárez are the only players on the roster with that ability right now. Adding another slugger with the potential to crush home runs is huge for the Reds.

Temper the expectations a bit. But Hinds is a huge addition to the Reds roster.

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