Reds Add High-Potential Power Bat to Roster After Noelvi Marte Move

The Cincinnati Reds have been in desperate need of production from their outfield since Opening Day. But that production hasn't come, so they opted to make a shocking and out-of-character move on Monday. The Reds optioned young outfielder Noelvi Marte to Triple-A Louisville after a slow start at the big league level.

Marte has been making bad swing decisions and hitting the ball on the ground a lot. A trip down to Louisville doesn't mean the end of his time with the Reds. The Reds likely just need him to refine his approach before bringing him back to Cincinnati.

In the corresponding move, the Reds announced that outfielder Rece Hinds has been promoted to the big leagues to take Marte's spot.

Rece Hinds Has Been Scorching Hot at Triple-A Louisville

May 17, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Rece Hinds (57) reacts after hitting a solo home run in the seventh inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

There might not be a hitter within the Reds organization who's hotter at the plate right now than Hinds. Through 13 games, he's slashing .354/.475/.771 with an OPS over 1.200, five home runs, and 16 RBI. He's making much better swing decisions than ever before. When he puts the bat on the ball, which is more often than ever, it's loud contact.

Hinds has the potential to be a huge bat in the big leagues. He was the National League Player of the Week early in his career. As is the case with most top sluggers, strikeouts and chase issues have been his Achilles heel.

It should be clear within his first week or two in the big leagues if he's going to be able to compete against big league arms. Spring training and his stint in the minors indicate that he will. But as a reminder, he hit near .100 last season.

What's Rece Hinds' Role Going to be?

Mar 12, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds infielder Rece Hinds against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Hinds needs to play every day. At the very least, he needs to get consistent at-bats against right-handed pitching. Hinds has reverse splits, so over his career, he's hit much worse against lefties than righties.

And the Reds shouldn't struggle to find him a spot in the outfield. None of the big league outfielders has stood out on offense or on defense. Hinds, at the very least, is a good defender with a good arm. He's been working in center field at the Triple-A level, which would be a huge boost in defense by allowing TJ Friedl to slide over to left field.

The Reds should start Hinds for the first week or two he's at the big league level. The best-case scenario is that he proves that his hot stretch isn't a fluke. The worst-case scenario is that he struggles tremendously and the Reds replace him with JJ Bleday within two or three weeks. But they have to find out, and the only way to do so is to give him consistent at-bats.

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