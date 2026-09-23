Cincinnati Reds Attendance Reveals Another Disappointing Sign Amid Frustrating Season

The Cincinnati Reds have been making headlines for the wrong reasons in 2026. Way, way, way too many headlines. And just this week, they failed to reach an attendance milestone that they haven't missed since 2022.

Small-Market Problems

Small-market MLB teams rely heavily on gate receipts, concessions, and attendance for revenue. It is important for a team like the Reds to have healthy attendance during the regular season, especially if they are not going to have playoff home games.

As one of MLB’s least wealthy owners, Bob Castellini has long faced scrutiny over the Cincinnati Reds’ spending. For a team operating with a limited payroll, every dollar matters when it comes to signing free agents or keeping the players it has developed.

2026 Reds Home Attendance

The Cincinnati Reds finished their 2026 season with nearly 180,000 fewer fans at Great American Ball Park than they drew last season.

In their 81 home games, Cincinnati drew 1,991,703 fans. That is an average of 24,589 per game. That is down 179,260 fans overall from 2025. The Reds drew 2,170,963 fans and averaged 26,802 per game last year.

The Reds finished 21st of 30 teams in attendance in 2026, while they were 20th in 2025. The Reds fell short of 2 million in attendance for the first time since 2022. The 2022 season was a low watermark for the franchise. That year, they traded away Eugenio Suarez, Jesse Winker, Amir Garrett, Sonny Gray, and Luis Castillo. Fans knew it was a lost season, and they stopped going to the ballpark; the Reds only drew 1,395,770 in 2022.

Lost Momentum

Sep 20, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Cubs fans hold flags after the victory over the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After a winning season in 2025, the Reds were poised to harness the good vibes heading into 2026. Through the first 50 home games, the Reds were averaging 25,421 fans per game, up 706 from the same point in 2025. Just like the Reds' promising 20-11 start, it looked like the season was going to be a great success. But in typical Reds fashion, they dropped the ball.

The Reds had surpassed 2.17 million fans in 2025, their highest total in a decade. So, if the Reds put out a competent, competitive product in 2026, they would easily surpass the 2 million milestone. Alas, they did not (field a competitive team, nor surpass 2 million). The Reds had MLB’s fourth-largest drop in average attendance from 2025 to 2026, with only the Mets, Astros, and Royals seeing larger declines. Meanwhile, attendance across the league increased by an average of 233 fans per game.

With the impending lockout coming in 2027, it probably won't be until 2028 that the Reds will have the chance to surpass the 2 million attendance milestone.