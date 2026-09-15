MLB Insider Defends Nick Krall and Points Elsewhere for the Reds’ Biggest Problem

The Cincinnati Reds are nearing the end of another disappointing season, and there are fair questions about whether Nick Krall should get another chance to turn things around.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic believes the bigger issue is above him.

Rosenthal pointed to ownership when discussing why the Reds have struggled to build a consistent winner. He acknowledged that Krall deserves criticism, particularly for the team’s lack of activity at the trade deadline, but questioned how much freedom he has to make decisions.

"I would say it rests with the Reds more on ownership than anything else," Rosenthal said on Foul Territory. Clearly, this is a team that has missed the playoffs 31 of the last 31 years. Now you can certainly find fault with Nick Krall, particularly at the deadline when they did nothing and they should have done some things. I don't know how much freedom he had to make those decisions. I don't know how much freedom he's had to make other decisions."

"Right now, they're being run by a guy, Bob Castellini, who has not had success, who has not shown his franchise can be like the Brewers, like the Tampa Bay Rays, like the Cleveland Guardians. They've not been a successful team. They've spent money at times..."If you're asking me if Nick Krall should be back, I'd say that I don't think he's the problem."

Letting the Front Office Off Too Easy

President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall takes questions during an event to introduce the new manager of the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ownership can certainly get in the way of a front office’s plans. Still, that doesn’t put every missed opportunity or questionable roster decision on Bob Castellini. How Krall uses the resources available to him matters, too.

Did the Castellinis tell Krall and the front office not to sell at the trade deadline? That wouldn't surprise anyone, considering how much they care about how they're perceived. They'd rather win 75 games than fully sell and win 65 games, even if selling is the right move for the future.

However, is ownership telling the Reds to sign Jeimer Candelario? Mike Moustakas? Are the Castellinis telling Krall to trade for Ke'Bryan Hayes. Likely not. The front office has failed over and over again to build a winning team. Also, Cincinnati's ownership has spent more on the roster than the Brewers, Rays, and Guardians. Those teams are better at doing more with less.

Am I giving ownership a pass? Absolutely not. The Castellinis deserve criticism for where the Reds are. But that doesn’t excuse Nick Krall from his share of the responsibility. He’s had plenty of opportunities to build a winner, and the results haven’t been good enough.