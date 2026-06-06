Cincinnati Reds Bullpen is Having Historically Bad Season

There is no other way to put it, the Cincinnati Reds' 10-3 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday night was one of the most deflating losses of the season.

The Reds were coming into the series with the Cardinals desperately needing a win. After a series loss to the Kansas City Royals, picking up a win over the Cardinals would have been a huge boost of confidence for the clubhouse. Unfortunately, the Reds would dip back down to .500 on the season.

What went wrong? One can make a case for just about everything, outside of the top of the first for the offense. However, it was the Reds' bullpen that really let this one go. The bullpen allowed six runs in the loss, and once again, it was the walks that would haunt. The unit allowed six walks, which adds to their historically bad 2026.

Haunting All Season

Jun 5, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Luis Mey (47) looks on during the sixth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Matt Wilikes shared on his X account that the Reds' bullpen has a 14.1% walk rate this season. That makes the unit the second-worst in the expansion era. Only the 2000 Pittsburgh Pirates were worse.

Fan bases often exaggerate when their team is in a slump, but this Reds bullpen has literally become one of the worst in the history of baseball. This is one of those exaggerations, but it feels like every night, fans witness a loaded bases walk. Something we were treated to on Friday night.

What Can Be Done?

Jun 2, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brock Burke (49) throws against the Kansas City Royals in the ninth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

The bullpen isn't just a mess. It's on fire, and the flames are spreading until this team is officially cooked. Is there anything that can be done?

Honestly, this may just be who the Reds are this season. Injuries have been an issue for this unit, as well as other units on this team. Graham Ashcraft, Pierce Johnson, and Emilio Pagan could potentially bring a boost to the bullpen when they return, but is that going to be enough?

Before his injury, Pagan wasn't looking like a closer the Reds could trust moving into the summer. As for Ashcraft and Johnson, they were beginning to find momentum as players Terry Francona could count on. But that's just not going to be enough.

President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall takes questions during an event to introduce the new manager of the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Reds' front office has created a nightmare scenario where starters need to go deep into every game if this team wants to secure a win. If you can't count on your bullpen to win a game, then a long summer it shall be.