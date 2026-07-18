Cincinnati Reds Manager Terry Francona Provides Encouraging Injury Update on Graham Ashcraft and Others

The Cincinnati Reds are set to kick off the second half of the season on Friday night against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.

Before Friday night's matchup, Reds manager Terry Francona spoke to reporters and provided an update on Tony Santillan, Graham Ashcraft, and Matt McLain. All three of them have been on the injured list.

Charlie Goldsmith posted about the updates on X.

Tony Santillan

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tony Santillan (64) throws a pitch in the 10th inning of the MLB National League Central game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, June 22, 2026. The Brewers won, 2-1, in 10 innings. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tony Santillan appears to be progressing quicker than initially expected. He'll begin a throwing program on Monday after being sidelined since late June with a significant left oblique strain. While there's still no timetable for his return, it's an encouraging step forward for one of the Reds' key late-inning relievers.

Santilan was Cincinnati's 8th inning guy and the bullpen has struggled without him and Ashcraft.

Graham Ashcraft

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Graham Ashcraft (51) delivers a pitch in the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Graham Ashcraft is also making progress in his rehab. He'll long toss out to 105 feet on Monday and is expected to begin throwing bullpen sessions around Aug. 2. Ashcraft has been on the 60-day injured list with a sprained UCL in his right elbow after receiving a PRP injection, and the Reds are hoping he can return at some point during the second half.

Like Santillan, Ashcraft was a vital part of the bullpen early in the season.

Matt McLain

Cincinnati Reds second baseman Matt McLain (9) prepares for the bottom of the second inning of the MLB Interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Toronto Blue Jays at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. The game was scoreless after four innings. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Matt McLain continues to trend in the right direction as well. He's been moving around well while taking ground balls and is expected to begin hitting on the field once the Reds arrive in Seattle. McLain landed on the injured list earlier this month with a left calf strain, and his rehab appears to be moving along nicely.

McLain has struggled offensively for the second season in a row, slashing just .190/.293/.328 with 21 extra-base hits.

The infielder has struggled particularly against offspeed pitches this season, hitting just .156 against them.

Dane Myers

Jun 24, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Dane Myers runs to first base after hitting into a game ending double play against the Milwaukee Brewers in the ninth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Reds outfielder Dane Myers was activated from the injured list on Friday and Ivan Johnson was sent back down to Triple-A Louisville. Myers was on the injured list after hurting his shoulder after crashing into the wall while making a fantastic catch against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Myers went on a rehab assignment with the ACL Reds earlier this week, but is back with the team on Friday night.

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