Cincinnati Reds Call Up Fresh Bullpen Arm After 11-Inning Game vs. Padres

After Tuesday's marathon win over the San Diego Padres, which saw the Reds use seven different pitchers, they needed a fresh arm for the series finale.

The Reds called up Chase Petty from Triple-A Louisville and optioned right-handed pitcher Zach McCambley back to Louisville.

After Chase Burns tossed 5 1/3 innings yesterday, Brock Burke, Caleb Ferguson, Tony Santillan, Sam Moll, Tejay Antone, and Zach Maxwell all followed behind him to close out the game and secure the victory.

Petty last pitched on June 4th so he will be available to give the Reds length if they need it. He tossed six innings against the Memphis Redbirds, giving up two runs on five hits, while walking two and striking out seven.

McCambley Will Be Back at Some Point

Jun 3, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Zach McCambley (62) pitches against the Kansas City Royals in the ninth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

While McCambley got roughed up in his last outing on Monday against the Cardinals, he impressed in his other two outings. The Reds acquired McCambley in the trade that sent Rece Hinds to the Miami Marlins.

He has dominated right-handed hitters throughout his minor league career, but has struggled against lefties.

In his three outings with the Reds, he's given up three runs on six hits over four innings. He has walked two and struck out four.

Reds Need a Strong Brady Singer Start on Wednesday

Jun 5, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Brady Singer (51) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

While Singer gave up four runs in his last start against the St. Louis Cardinals, his defense did not do him any favors as only one of those was earned.

He struck out six, which felt like a step in the direction for Singer, who has been one of the worst starters in Major League Baseball this season.

“There are a lot of ups and downs and stuff like that,” Singer told Charlie Goldsmith of Charlie's Chalkboard. “I’m getting kicked in the teeth right now, obviously. I’ll keep trying to figure out different ways to pitch your way out of it. It’s going to get better at some point. Going through a rough patch, I’m obviously not happy with it.”

Singer has been known for his consistency and his ability to eat innings throughout his big league career, but that hasn't been the case this season. Over his last two starts, Singer has made it through five innings just twice.

The Reds are desperate for a series win, and they need Brady Singer to look like the pitcher who was one of their most reliable starters for much of 2025.