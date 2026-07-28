Cincinnati Reds Can't Afford to Trade This Outfielder

With the trade deadline approaching, many experts believe the Cincinnati Reds will be selling away a good portion of the 2026 roster. This speculation has been including JJ Bleday as a prime target.

Bleday was signed by the Reds in December on a 1 year - $1.4 million deal. He would not officially become a free agent until after the 2028 season due to arbitration. This means the Reds have team control for the next few years.

This is a franchise that has dealt with more outfield struggles than maybe any other team in the sport. Defensive woes, offensive woes, and a plethora of unqualified players taking their shot in the outfield have resulted in a frustrating few seasons.

Jul 22, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Cincinnati Reds left fielder JJ Bleday (22) runs the bases after hitting a solo-home run against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

JJ Bleday has been one of the few bright spots this season offensively for the Cincinnati Reds. Without making the Opening Day roster, Bleday is slashing .234/.343/.469 while providing a serviceable glove in the outfield.

He has 17 home runs as well as 44 RBIs on the season. He has been everything this club has needed him to be and then some. Given the state of his contract, teams will be begging to make a deal for him before August 3rd at 6:00 pm.

The Reds can't afford to lose him. There is so much uncertainty as to what the Reds will do this season, and what will happen in the next few seasons. They need to limit as many question marks as they can. That starts by keeping, and potentially extending the 28 year old outfielder.

Jun 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds left fielder JJ Bleday (22) enters the dugout to play the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He has struggled as of late, slashing .192/.306/.317 with only four home runs in his last 30 games. Trade value certainly would be lower than it would have been a few months ago. It just doesn't make sense to get rid of a player in a slump with several years of team control, especially when he plays a position of need.

Despite the slump, he is still having a career year. He is on pace to have a career high in both homers and RBI, as well as Batting average, OBP, Slugging, and OPS.

The core of this offense is Sal Stewart, and Elly De La Cruz. The Reds need to hit on several more guys to get this roster into a spot where they can compete at a high level. Outside of Spencer Steer, Bleday is the only other player that fans should have any kind of trust in being a consistent and productive hitter.

Cincinnati Reds left fielder JJ Bleday (22) hits a solo hime run in the sixth inning between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Saturday, July 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As important as this deadline will be, trading Bleday is losing a part of the roster that is going to have to be inevitably replaced immediately after. Nick Krall and company should focus their energy elsewhere and have the confidence that at least 1/3 of the outfield will be set in 2027.

There are a lot of names the Reds can and will be moving on from before next week's deadline. JJ Bleday is one of the few guys who shouldn't be touched.