Cincinnati Reds Designate Two Pitchers for Assignment, Bring Back Familiar Face

The daily Reds transactions continue as the Reds designated two relief pitchers for assignment and brought two more up. Since Friday, the Reds have made decisions on eight different pitchers, determining their immediate future with the ball club.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Reds announced that Luis Mey will be making his return to the Reds from AAA Louisville, and recently acquired Zach McCambley will also be getting his first call to the show as well. In Cooresponding moves, the Reds designated pitchers Lyon Richardson and Brandon Leibrandt for assignment after both players pitched in Monday night's 9-2 loss to the Kansas City Royals.

Mey and McCambley

This is Mey's second time this season getting called up to the Reds after he was sent back to Louisville on May 17th. In his 6 appearances on the season, Mey has thrown 8.1 innings with a 5.10 ERA, 14 strikeouts, and 7 walks. So far this season with the Bats, Mey has posted a 4.20 ERA in 15 innings, with 19 strikeouts and 5 walks.

McCambley, recently acquired by the Reds from the Miami Marlins in the Rece Hinds trade, is getting his first experience in the big leagues. Between AAA Jacksonville and Louisville so far this season, he has put up solid numbers, 30 1/3 innings with a 2.37 ERA in 15 appearances, striking out 32 batters and walking 17.

Lyon Richardson and Brandon Leibrandt's futures will remain up in the air after their designations. If both are to return to the Reds organization, they will need to clear waivers. Leibrandt pitched his first game in the Major League since 2024 on Monday night vs the Royals, throwing 6 innings and mostly giving the rest of the bullpen a night off. He had to deal with 5 earned runs on 10 hits while striking out and walking 3 batters. Lyon Richardson is one all too familiar with being up and down in the Reds organization. In his two appearances this time around with the team, he threw just 1.2 innings, giving up 5 earned runs, including a grand slam to Royals outfielder Lane Thomas.

Lowder Begins Rehab Assignment:

May 7, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Rhett Lowder (25) leaves the game against the Chicago Cubs with the team trainer during the fourth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

With some positive news today, the Reds also announced starting pitcher Rhett Lowder is being sent to AAA Louisville to begin his rehab assignment. Lowder last pitched for the Reds on May 7th in Wrigley Field vs the Chicago Cubs, where he left early after just 3 innings pitched. In his previous start on May 2nd against the Pittsburgh Pirates, he was able to log just an inning and a 3rd before being pulled with right shoulder discomfort. In eight starts this season, Lowder is 3-3 with a 5.40 ERA in 38 innings pitched.