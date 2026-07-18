Cincinnati Reds Flatline in 10-3 Loss vs. Rockies as Rhett Lowder's Struggles Continue

The Cincinnati Reds kicked off the second half of the season with an impressive win over the Colorado Rockies on Friday night.

Unfortunately, those good vibes did not carry into Saturday. The Rockies got their revenge in a big way with their 10-3 win over the Reds to even the series.

Breaking down a loss is never easy, but covering a team that is now 44-53 means we've had a lot of practice doing it. Let's recap another painful loss by our beloved Reds.

Quick Day At The Office

Jun 30, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Rhett Lowder (25) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rhett Lowder has had a roller coaster of a July. With the return of Hunter Greene, Reds manager Terry Francona had to make a move with his starting rotation and decided Lowder would move to the bullpen.

Then, an injury to Nick Lodolo had Francona bring Lowder back to the starting rotation, as the Reds right-hander made his first start since returning to the rotation on Saturday.

Well, it was a performance to forget for Lowder. The Rockies were on the attack early and forced Lowder out of the game after 2.1 innings of work.

In that short time on the mound, Lowder allowed 11 hits and eight runs. Just a nightmare scenario for a guy looking to solidify his role on the roster.

Far Behind

Jul 11, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds catcher Jose Trevino (35) at bat in the sixth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Reds were behind out of the gate in this one. It also didn't help that the offense didn't bring the energy they had in Friday's 7-2 win.

It was a very bizarre game for the Reds offensively. The unit was led by Jose Trevino, yes, that Jose Trevino, who had two home runs in the ugly loss to the Rockies.

Outside of Trevino's performance at the plate, the rest of the Reds had a really hard time with Rockies starter Tomoyuki Sugano, who went 6.1 innings and allowed three runs.

The Finale

Jul 10, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene (21) prepares to pitch in the second inning against the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rockies' win on Saturday means that Sunday's series finale is for all the marbles. Greene will take the bump for the Reds, as the Rockies are giving the ball to right-hander Ryan Feltner.

In all seriousness, if the Reds lose on Sunday, it's probably time for the selling of the roster to begin in Cincinnati. It's going to take a Herculean effort for this team to even sniff a Wild Card spot. But a series loss to the Rockies would be everything needed for this front office to start thinking about the future.