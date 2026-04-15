Cincinnati Reds Dodge Bullet After Emilio Pagán Injury Scare

The Cincinnati Reds have struggled to score runs this season, ranking 27th in the league in runs scored with 56 runs over 17 games. That's good for an average of 3.29 runs per game. Their starting pitching has been solid, but the biggest weapon for the Reds has been their bullpen.

On Tuesday night, the Reds' bullpen was put on display again, as the offense only mustered two runs, but starter Brady Singer held the San Francisco Giants to one run of their own. Graham Ashcraft, Tony Santillan, and Emilio Pagán combined to throw the last three innings, holding the Giants scoreless with one hit and one walk while striking out four batters.

But on the final pitch of the game, Pagán came up wincing in pain, seemingly limping a little bit, too. The Reds' closer has gotten into his groove over the last few times out, so it would be a crushing blow to lose him to an injury like this.

Emilio Pagán is Seemingly Alright After Tuesday's Injury Scare

Apr 6, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Emilio Pagan (15) delivers a pitch against the Miami Marlins during the ninth inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

According to Reds reporter Charlie Goldsmith, Pagán said he felt his hamstring get tight during his outing, but on the final pitch, it grabbed. There wasn't a pop, and Pagán isn't experiencing any pain. This is good news for a Reds team that needs its closer to be healthy.

“Looking like we dodged a bullet," Pagán said, via Goldsmith.

Pagán has converted five consecutive saves while posting six consecutive scoreless outings. His ERA is still recovering from the April 1 blowup against the Pittsburgh Pirates, but for the most part, he's been reliable for the Reds this year.

Having him healthy will be huge.

“Playing catch, I felt pretty good. My delivery didn’t change," Pagán said, via Goldsmith.

Reds Bullpen Quickly Becoming a Major Strength

Apr 6, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Emilio Pagan (15) celebrates with catcher Tyler Stephenson (37) after the game against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

This Reds bullpen, led by Pagán, Ashcraft, and Santillan, is a weapon. This unit will only get better when Caleb Ferguson returns from the injured list. It's unclear who he would replace, but early indications are Kyle Nicolas. Either way, with the depth of the bullpen and the talent at the top, the Reds are seemingly ready to win a lot of close games.

It's going to be hard for the Reds to keep Pagán off the field, as he's one of the fiercest competitors in the Reds clubhouse.

“I want to do as much as I can for the team," Pagán said, via Goldsmith.

Last season, Pagán pitched in four consecutive games down the stretch to help put the Reds in the postseason. He laid his heart on the line last year. He's seemingly ready to do it again this season.

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