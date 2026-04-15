Reds Bullpen Quietly Emerging as Top Unit in National League

The Cincinnati Reds worked very hard to revamp their bullpen over the course of the offseason. Last year, they had too many innings falling in the hands of pitchers who weren't quite ready to be a part of a postseason push.

During the offseason, the Reds added players like Caleb Ferguson, who hasn't debuted, alongside Brock Burke, Pierce Johnson, and Kyle Nicolas. As a result, the Reds have formed one of the best bullpens in the league. In fact, they lead the National League in ERA with a 2.77 ERA through 17 games.

Graham Ashcraft, Tony Santillan, Emilio Pagan form dominant trio

Apr 4, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Graham Ashcraft (23) throws during the seventh inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Reds have a dominant trio to form the back three innings of a game. If everybody is healthy and available in a close game, the seventh inning goes to Graham Ashcraft, the eighth inning goes to Tony Santillan, and the ninth inning goes to Emilio Pagán.

Ashcraft has been incredible, allowing six hits, two earned runs, and three walks while striking out 13 hitters over nine innings. His slider is better than ever, and he's added one or two ticks on his cutter. Ashcraft looks as dominant as ever this season.

Santillan has been the best pitcher in the Reds' bullpen, and he's starting to see an increase in velocity. Santillan significantly lowered his arm angle this season, and it's worked out in a huge way to start the season. He's allowed two hits over eight shutout innings to begin his season.

Pagán got tagged for five earned runs over his first three appearances, but he's put together six consecutive shutout innings that include four saves and a win. Over that stretch, he's allowed one hit and five walks while striking out five hitters.

Reds Bullpen is Talented and Deep

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brock Burke (49) delivers a pitch in the sixth inning of a MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates, Tuesday, March 31, 2026, at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But the Reds' bullpen is talented from the top to the bottom.

Brock Burke and Connor Phillips have both been very impressive this season. Burke has allowed three hits and one run over 7 1/3 innings while converting on his only save opportunity. Phillips has allowed five hits and three runs over 10 1/3 innings while walking 10 batters and striking out 10 more.

Sam Moll has yet to allow a hit over his first 8 2/3 innings of the season. The lefty has been exactly what the Reds have needed with Ferguson on the injured list. Johnson and Nicolas are solid additions at the front of the bullpen, too.

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