Cincinnati Reds Drop Fifth Straight in Soul-Crushing 6-2 Loss vs. Padres

The Cincinnati Reds came into their series with the San Diego Padres at one of the lowest points the team has reached this season. Riding a four-game losing streak that included being swept by the St. Louis Cardinals, it felt like all hope was lost.

Well, if you had the feeling of all hope being lost, then you were onto something. Monday night, the Reds dropped their fifth straight in a 6-2 loss to the Padres. The loss moves the Reds to 1-6 in the month of June, which is bringing that nightmare month of May back to the front of fans' memories.

It's late, and the Reds don't deserve a lot more of our time after the latest collapse. Let's hit a quick recap before we relive this same exact game on Tuesday night.

Gave All He Had

Jun 8, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Andrew Abbott (41) delivers during the second inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Andrew Abbott was on the hill for the Reds Monday night. Abbott and Chase Burns have been the only trustworthy starters for the Reds this season, and for most of Monday's start, Abbott could be counted on.

Unfortunately, an ugly start to the bottom of the seventh inning led to Abbott being pulled. It was probably an inning too long for the Reds starter, but if this team wants to win a game, Abbott and Burns are going to be pushed past their limits.

Abbott's final stat line was six innings, allowing three runs, two walks, and six strikeouts on 101 pitches. That stat line doesn't tell the entire story. Abbott knew the Reds needed more than he had left in the tank. Unfortunately, the 2025 All-Star couldn't find that extra juice.

Speaking Of The Seventh

May 15, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Tejay Antone (70) delivers a pitch in the ninth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | David Richard-Imagn Images

After Abbott's exit in the seventh, the entire Reds roster forgot how to play baseball for a moment. Miscommunications on infield hits allowed the Padres to grab the lead and never give it up. Thankfully, Matt McLain's diving stop halted the Padres from adding more damage in the inning.

Still, it was the bottom of the seventh that proved to be the killer in this game.

Ducks Prefer The Pond

Jun 8, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds second baseman Edwin Arroyo (2) hits a sacrifice fly during the sixth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

This team has a major problem, and it's leaving runners on base. Nine hits resulted in two runs, while the Reds left 16 on base. Simply put, that's not good enough, and it's just another issue from a team that continues to prove they are nowhere near postseason worthy.

Monday's loss moved the Reds to 31-34 on the season.

It's been a long night, and we should probably close the laptop before this recap gets violent. Back at it again tomorrow for what can only be described as the worst of times.