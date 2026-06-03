Cincinnati Reds Erase Ninth-Inning Deficit, Stun Royals in 10th
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The Cincinnati Reds' Monday night 9-2 loss to the Kansas City Royals wasn't much of a surprise. After starting pitcher Chase Burns was scratched from the start due to illness, the Reds had to put their faith into a banged-up bullpen. For a moment, it felt like another dreadful loss was coming Cincinnati's way on Tuesday. However, the bats came alive.
It took extra innings, but the Reds were able to dig deep to earn a 4-3 win over the Royals on Tuesday night.
Let's get into the thick of it, shall we? Here is the recap of Tuesday's win.
Battled All Night
First, we will start with the battle-tested Andrew Abbott. Abbott got back on his all-star path in the month of May after having a dreadful start to his 2026 campaign. Unfortunately, a bloated pitch count early had Abbott fighting for most of his start.
Abbott was pulled after six innings that saw him allow three runs, walk four, and strike out five on 105 pitches. It was clear in the fourth inning that Abbott was looking gassed after an inflated pitch count.
The Reds have leaned on Abbott and Burns to basically win all of their starts with all the injuries to the starting rotation and the bullpen. Tuesday's game was just another reminder that this team has to deliver for its starters.
Thankfully, the offense had Abbott's back.
Living By The Long Ball
Spencer Steer was the offensive weapon for the Reds on Tuesday night. Steer had solo home runs in the fifth and eighth innings. Unlikely heroes Will Benson and Blake Dunn proved to be the spark the Reds needed in the late stages of Tuesday's game.
Benson tied things up in the bottom of the ninth, then Dunn finished the Royals off with a chip shot to right field that scored Spencer Steer. They can find a way to win.
The offense proved it can still be productive without Elly De La Cruz. If there's anything fans should take away from this game, it's that this offense has players who can win games other than De La Cruz.
If De La Cruz is to miss a potential month, this team can trust others to fill his shoes. Well, fill them as close as they can.
Finish Strong
The Reds will look to win their three-game series with the Royals on Wednesday. Burns, who was scheduled for Monday's game, will take the bump on Wednesday as he faces Stephen Kolek.
What looked like another series loss can now turn into a win right before the team gets a much-needed day off on Thursday.
Don't count them out yet.
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Tyler Reed graduated from the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Before covering the Reds, Tyler spent time covering the NFL for On SI as well as working with The Big Lead.Follow tylerreed93