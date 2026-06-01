Reds Look to Bounce Back Against Royals Following Tough Series Loss

The Cincinnati Reds defeated the Atlanta Braves 6-4 on Sunday afternoon to break a three-game losing streak. The Reds are now 30-28 and sit in last place in the NL Central, six games behind the first-place Milwaukee Brewers. The Reds will continue their home stand against the Kansas City Royals for a three game series, with the Royals entering the series owning a 22-36 record. Kansas City has los six games in a row, including a recent sweep against the Rangers.

Chase Burns will have opportunity to continue hot start

May 19, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Chase Burns (26) throws a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Reds ace Chase Burns is projected to start on the bump in game one. Burns has a 7-1 record as well as a 1.96 ERA to his name this season. Burns was productive in his last outing, using 5.1 innings of work to strikeout eight batters while allowing four hits and two earned runs.

Reds will have chance to break through against unproven pitcher

Sep 28, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Kansas City Royals pitcher Luinder Avila (58) throws a pitch against the Athletics during the ninth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

The Royals have some injury problems on the mound, and will call upon 24 year old RHP Luinder Avila to start on Monday. Avila currently has a 5.06 ERA and allowed three earned runs while scattering seven hits in three innings of work against the Yankees last week.

Reds pitcher Andrew Abbott is slated to get the start in game two. Abbott has a 4-3 record, with a respectable 3.88 ERA to his name this season. Abbott worked through six innings in the Reds 4-2 loss to the Mets last Wednesday, allowing two earned runs.

The Royals are scheduled to start pitcher Noah Cameron in game two. Cameron has a 2-4 record with a 4.61 ERA this year.

Reds pitcher Chris Paddack is scheduled to get a start in the Wednesday game against the Royals, which would be the final game of the series. Paddack has a 0-7 record, with a 6.90 ERA to his name. Paddack allowed four earned runs in five innings of work against the Braves last Friday.

Elly De La Cruz may miss series vs Royals

May 31, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly de la Cruz (44) singles against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

The big news coming out of Cincinnati following their win over the Atlanta Braves was the health of Elly De La Cruz. De La Cruz was injured running to first base on a base hit to the wall in Sundays win, and left the game with tightness in his hamstring. De La Cruz will undergo tests to discover the severity of the injury, but it should be safe to say he will miss at least a game and maybe more against the Royals.

The Reds begin their series against the Royals on Monday night at Great American Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 P.M.