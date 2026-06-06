Cincinnati Reds Get Encouraging Update on Hunter Greene and Elly De La Cruz

Reds manager Terry Francona spoke to reporters ahead of Saturday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals and he gave encouraging updates on star players Hunter Greene and Elly De La Cruz

Greene, who has been out for the entire season, could return and make a couple of stars before the All-Star break, according to Charlie Goldsmith. His next step will be to throw in live batting practice sessions.

"He's doing really good," Francona said.

Greene pitched in 19 games for the Reds last season and had an ERA of 2.76 to go along with 132 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings. When healthy, Greene has been one of the best pitchers in the entire sport the last two seasons.

Elly De La Cruz is Ahead of Schedule

Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. (13) steals second base as Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) attempts to tag him out in the fifth inning between the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Saturday, May 30, 2026. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When Elly De La Cruz came up limping around first base in the Braves series, Reds fans collectively held their breath. While his hamstring strain required a stint on the injured list, Francona provided a positive update on the shortstop on Saturday.

His MRI was originally supposed to be on Monday, June 15th. However, it will now be moved up to Friday, the 12th.

Goldsmith reported that De La Cruz was on the field before Saturday's game doing some light work.

On Friday, Jim Day said the hardest part with this recovery process is having De La Cruz take it easy and not push it too fast.

"He's on the trip, John," Day said. "Sitting in the dugout last time I saw. "The hardest part of his rehab so far, they said it's going well by the way, is holding him back, like keeping the thoroughbred in the stall. He is raring to keep going, but it's such a touchy issue with the hamstring, you teeter on the edge of if we let him go too early, then he injures it and is out for an extended period of time. They want to make sure that when they let him go and turn him loose, that it is for good."

The Reds are 31-31 after starting the season 20-11. When Greene and De La Cruz return, it will be a massive boost for the organization. The question is, will it be too late?

Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Reds Delivered to YOU Directly

Follow me on X at @RedsDaily4 for more.



Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds! Follow Cincinnati Reds OnSI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI. Like Our Cincinnati Reds On SI Facebook Page. Follow Cincinnati Reds On SI on Instagram.



