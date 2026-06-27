Cincinnati Reds Hang on to Take Series Opener in 6-4 Win vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

The Cincinnati Reds were coming into the weekend series with nearly zero confidence. After getting swept by the Milwaukee Brewers in front of the home crowd at Great American Ball Park, the team hit the road to PNC Park to take on the Pittsburgh Pirates.

It's been all the talk of the entire season that the Reds have played poorly against the rest of the National League Central. However, all of the divisional bad luck may have changed in the Reds' 6-4 victory over the Pirates.

In a game that was well in hand early, the Reds quickly fumbled that lead until Noelvi Marte decided to play hero in the top of the eighth to secure the win. Let's take a closer look at all of the action.

The Perfect Chance

Jun 26, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) delivers a pitch to Cincinnati Reds left fielder JJ Bleday (22) during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

There's a good chance that when most Reds fans found out Paul Skenes would be the starting pitcher for the Pirates on Friday, many would find something else to do with their night. Coming into Friday's matchup, Skenes had dominated the Reds. In six starts, Skenes was 5-0 against Cincinnati, but that all changed, finally!

The Pirates' ace has been a little shaky in his last few starts, and on Friday, the Reds finally got the best of Skenes. In the second inning, the Reds would put four runs on the board, which is two more runs than Skenes gave up to the team in his last 6 starts against them.

Things looked bright, until they weren't.

Nightmare Sixth Inning

Jun 26, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Andrew Abbott (41) delivers pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

So, you get Skenes out early, that has to mean the Reds cruised to a victory, right? If you've followed this team long enough, you know how the story goes.

The downfall started with an ugly error by Eugenio Suarez in the fifth inning that would later lead to the Pirates cutting the lead. Then in the sixth inning, Reds starter Andrew Abbott gave up two solo shots that would ultimately tie the game. Abbott's day finished after 5.1 innings, where he allowed three runs, all by home run, and had six strikeouts on 94 pitches.

It wasn't the best start from Abbott, but these Reds didn't allow the Pirates to score another run. However, they still needed some to save this game.

Need A Hero?

Jun 15, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Noelvi Marte (4) bats against the New York Mets in the seventh inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Marte is no stranger to playing hero against the Pirates, and when this team needed a win the most, number four delivered. The eighth-inning dinger was exactly what we all needed to see. A massive moment for a guy who is trying to find his place on the roster.

They never make it easy, but a win is a win.

Game Two

Jun 21, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Chase Burns (26) pitches in the first inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Game two of the weekend series with the Pirates will feature Reds ace Chase Burns taking on right-hander Jared Jones.

With a win on Saturday, the Reds will take a series against an NL Central foe. Is there any magic left for the Reds to get you to believe again?