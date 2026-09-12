Cincinnati Reds Infielder Scratched From Lineup on Saturday

Reds infielder Matt McLain was set to bat seventh and play second base on Saturday night against the Milwaukee Brewers. However, shortly after the Reds posted the lineup, they sent out an updated lineup that did not include McLain.

Ke'Bryan Hayes will take McLain's spot in the lineup and Juan Brito will play second base. He was originally in the lineup and was playing third base.

McLain has been rock solid defensively this year, but has struggled mightily offensively. In 123 games, McLain is slashing .188/.281/.343 with 32 extra-base hits, including 15 home runs.

McLain Hasn't Been the Same Since Shoulder Injury

Sep 1, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Matt McLain (9) prepares to bat during a stop in play in the eighth inning against the San Diego Padres at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When McLain broke onto the scene in 2023, it looked like he would a staple in Cincinnati's lineup for years to come.

In 89 games, McLain slashed .290/.357/.507 with 43 extra-base hits and 16 stolen bases. However, in 2024, McLain suffered a shoulder injury in Spring Training that would cause him to miss the entire season. He would play in the Arizona Fall League to get some reps.

Since then, McLain has not been the same player. In the two years since the injury, McLain has had an OPS well below .700. He's 27 years old and it is fair to wonder if he's ever going to be the same player we saw in 2023.

Eugenio Suarez Climbing the Ranks

Sep 5, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) runs back to the dugout after scoring on a wild pitch by Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Grant Anderson (56) during the eighth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Tanner Pearson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Reds infielder Eugenio Suarez has continued to climb the Reds’ all-time record books this season. His 211th career home run with Cincinnati moved him past Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. for ninth-most in franchise history. He also became just the ninth player in Reds history to appear in at least 1,000 games while recording 200 home runs, 600 RBI and 500 runs scored, joining a list that includes Joey Votto, Frank Robinson, Johnny Bench and Tony Perez.

The Reds signed Suarez to a one-year deal with a club option for 2027 in the offseason. While he hasn't been as good as the front office and Reds fans had hoped for, he's played well in the second half and has given fans some exciting moments.

The Reds will likely not pick up his option in the offseason, clearing him to be a free agent.

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