Cincinnati Reds Look Like a Burning Ship in Disastrous 8-0 Loss vs. Mariners

The Cincinnati Reds came into their series with the Seattle Mariners fresh off of a series win over the Colorado Rockies.

Unfortunately, the good vibes did not continue on Monday. The Reds fell to the Mariners 8-0 in a game that we've seen far too many times this season.

It was a late one, but we've got everything you need to know about the Reds' series-opening loss to the Mariners.

The Inning That Changed Everything

Jul 12, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Andrew Abbott (41) pitches against the Chicago Cubs in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Reds starter Andrew Abbott had a very solid outing on Monday night. However, one inning changed the entire game.

It seemed that everything that could possibly go wrong in the bottom of the fifth for the Reds did. Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson couldn't connect with Edwin Arroyo on a steal attempt that led to Mariners right fielder Victor Robles getting second and third.

Following the blunder by the defense, Abbott would walk Randy Arozarena, then Julio Rodriguez would get an infield base hit after shortstop Elly De La Cruz couldn't handle the transfer of the ball from his glove to make the throw to first, allowing the Mariners to take the 1-0 lead.

Jul 19, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly de la Cruz (44) during the fourth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On a night when both starting pitchers were on their game, it was always going to be an inning like this that would cause either team to lose. Unfortunately, it was the Reds this time around.

Abbott stopped the bleeding quickly after the Mariners scored that lone run in the fifth. It felt like the fifth would potentially be the Reds left-hander's final work of the night; however, Abbott delivered a very gutsy sixth inning for his club.

Abbott's night finished after six innings on100 pitches. The lefty struck out six and allowed just four hits and two walks. An outstanding performance that unfortunately could not be rewarded.

Nothing Doing

Jul 8, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Seattle Mariners starting pitcher George Kirby (68) throws during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Mariners starter George Kirby gave the Reds offense fits all night long. Kirby allowed just three hits in his six innings of work, shutting the Reds out on the scoreboard.

The Reds had no answer for Kirby, and the team that had hot bats over the weekend looked more like their old self after leaving the Colorado air.

That Will Do It

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Pierce Johnson (52) delivers a pitch in the eighth inning between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Saturday, July 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Reds still had a chance in this one until the bottom of the seventh. Reliever Pierce Johnson had a rough outing, allowing four runs in his 0.1 inning of work.

It has been the same song and dance most nights for the Reds when they're on the losing side of things. Monday was just another reminder of how far this team really is from being competitive.

The Mariners weren't done beating up on the Reds after Johnson's exit in the seventh. Caleb Ferguson entered the game, and things got a lot worse. Ferguson gave up a grand slam to a cold Cal Raleigh, who put this game on ice for the Mariners.

Coming Up

Jul 8, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Chase Burns (26) pitches against the Philadelphia Phillies in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tuesday's matchup with the Mariners should be a fun one. It will see Chase Burns taking the mound against a former ally of the franchise, Luis Castillo.

Burns has had a historic rookie season for the Reds and will have another chance to show that his latest contract extension may be the best decision this franchise has made in the last decade.

There's really not much else to say about this team. The only bright spot is knowing fans get to see Burns pitch once a week. Can we super sim the rest of the season?