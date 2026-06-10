Cincinnati Reds Lose Heartbreaker to San Diego Padres 5-4

The Cincinnati Reds fell to the San Diego Padres 5-4 on Wednesday afternoon at Petco Park. With the loss, the Reds fell to 32-35 and sit 10 games behind the first-place Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central.

Reds pitcher Brady Singer got the start on the bump for Cincinnati, and ran into trouble early in the home half of the first inning. Padres center fielder Jackson Merrill singled to left field on a full-count sinker. With one on, Manny Machado took a 1-1 sinker to left that scored Merrill. Singer was able to get out of the inning with just one earned run.

The Reds offense took a bit to get going, but JJ Bleday was able to provide a spark when he worked a walk off of Padres pitcher Michael King. Spencer Steer stepped up to the plate and launched a 2-1 sinker 387 feet to left field to give the Reds a 2-1 lead.

Brady Singer Able to Settle Down After Rough First Inning

Jun 10, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Brady Singer (51) throws a pitch during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | David Frerker-Imagn Images

Singer was able to settle down for the Reds throughout the next few innings, and kept things together after his first inning blemish until the home half of the fifth inning, when he allowed two hits, the latter of which drove in a run and tied the game at 2-2.

Reds Offense Handed Reds Lead Late in Game

Jun 10, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds second baseman Spencer Steer (7) celebates with left fielder JJ Bleday (22) after hitting a two-run home run during the fourth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | David Frerker-Imagn Images

Both teams' offenses began to stall in the latter innings, until JJ Bleday connected on a changeup from Michael King and took it 391 feet to right field for a solo shot that gave the Reds a 3-2 lead.

In the top half of the eighth inning, Eugenio Suarez took Marinaccio deep to left field for his fifth home run of the year, which made it a 4-2 ballgame.

Reds Bullpen Struggles Once Again

Jun 10, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Caleb Ferguson (46) throws a pitch during the eighth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | David Frerker-Imagn Images

The Reds' bullpen struggled in the latter innings. Brady Singer would finish his day with six innings of work, scattering six hits and allowing two earned runs while striking out five Padres batters. Reds pitcher Caleb Ferguson came into the game in relief and allowed two hits that turned into one Padres run that cut the Reds' lead to 4-3. Ferguson was chased out of the game and the Reds brought in closer Tony Santillan, who allowed a hit that scored Jason Bowen from second and tied the game at four.

Chase Petty came out of the bullpen for the Reds in the bottom of the ninth and recorded two outs before Fernando Tatis Jr. took a slider 354 feet to left field for a walk-off homer.

The Reds lost two games in their three game series with the Padres, and have now lost six out of their last seven games. The Reds will have to dust themselves off and get ready for a three game series at Great American Ballpark with the Arizona Diamondbacks.