Nick Krall Doesn't Rule Out Trading Two Key Reds Players for the Future

The Cincinnati Reds are currently 47-54, but they've won their first two series coming out of the All-Star break. They sit 5 1/2 games out of the National League Wild Card race, but they're still likely to sell.

On Wednesday, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Enquirer spoke to Reds President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall about potentially trading guys like Spencer Steer and Hunter Greene.

Krall did not shut down the idea.

“Spencer’s been a really good player for us," Krall said. "He’s a great clubhouse guy, a good teammate, and it’d be hard to move him,” Krall said, underscoring the high value Steer provides for the Reds in particular (and with two years club control left)."

Steer is currently under team control through 2028. The 28-year-old is having a nice season for the Reds, slashing .242/.321/.427 with 30 extra-base hits, including 16 home runs.

He's a valuable piece to any team because he's played first base, second base, third base, and all three outfield spots this season.

It would most likely take a haul to get the Reds to trade Steer, but Krall isn't shutting the door on the idea.

What About Hunter Greene?

Jul 4, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene (21) pitches against the Baltimore Orioles in the second inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Greene struggled in his first start back from the injured list in early July, but has made two fantastic starts since, each resulting in a Reds victory.

While it may not make much sense to some to trade Hunter Greene, who is under team control on a team-friendly deal through 2029, his inability to stay healthy has at least created a conversation. The Reds have to decide whether it's worth holding onto their ace or exploring a trade that could bring back a massive haul of talent, similar to what the Washington Nationals received for Juan Soto.

“We’ve had teams reach out on a lot of our players on the roster. We just have to figure out what are the moves that we can make that’s best for this organization,” he said, adding of Greene: “We’ve got to look at everybody that’s on the roster, and if there’s something that does make sense for the organization, we have to have a conversation about it, and we might go down that road. If it’s not going to make sense for the organization at this point, then we (won’t).”

Eugenio Suarez, Pierce Johnson, Brock Burke, Caleb Ferguson, Nathaniel Lowe, Brady Singer, and Tyler Stephenson are all guys on expiring contracts who could be traded by the deadline.

It's an important deadline for the Reds and it's one they can't afford to screw up.