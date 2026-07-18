Reds Return From All-Star Break and Use Four Home Runs to Beat Rockies 7-2 on Friday Night

The Cincinnati Reds returned from the All-Star break in a big way, beating the Colorado Rockies 7-2 at Coors Field on Friday night.

Here are the takeaways of Friday's big win:

Four Long Balls Power the Reds to a Win

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Spencer Steer (7) jogs home after hitting a three-run home run in the second inning of a baseball game between the Seattle Mariners and the Cincinnati Reds, Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Early on, it was looking like a pitcher's duel at Coors Field and the game was tied at one after five. However, in the sixth, the Reds would get to former Red, Jimmy Herget. Spencer Steer hit a two-run home over the left field fence and Eugenio Suarez followed with a home run of his own, making it a 4-1 lead.

In the 8th, Steer hit another home run, but this time it was of the inside-the-park variety.

"That was exciting," Steer said. "That was my first one ever...It felt like it took me 20 minutes to catch my breath. I was struggling there for a little bit, but obviously worth it."

The two home runs were Steer's 15th and 16th home runs of the season.

With the Reds leading 6-2 in the ninth, Elly De La Cruz wanted in on the action and hit a home run of his own. It was De La Cruz's 16th home run of the season and his fourth hit of the game.

Brady Singer Tosses a Gem

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brady Singer (51) throws a pitch in the first inning of a MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and Philadelphia Phillies, Thursday, July 9, 2026, at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It seemed like a questionable decision to throw Brady Singer first coming off the All-Star break, but he absolutely delivered on Friday night. Singer gave up just two runs over seven innings of work. He did not walk a batter and struck out six.

"Pounded the strike zone as much as I could," Singer said. "But I think the slider was the game changer tonight. I was able to throw a lot of them and spin under them. I kind of varied between the both, the sweeper and the slider, and worked the two off of each other."

Singer is almost certainly going to be traded at the deadline, but he didn't want to think about that on Friday night.

"I have no idea," Singer said. "I am just going to go out there and try to give the team a chance to win, try to pitch deep into games and help out as much as I can."

Up Next

The Reds will be back in action on Saturday at 3L10 ET. Rhett Lowder will start on the mound for the Reds. It'll be his first start since June 30. Lowder had moved to the bullpen, but the Reds added him back to the rotation once Nick Lodolo was placed on the injured list.