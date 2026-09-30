Cincinnati Reds Make Major Change to Fan-Favorite Offseason Tradition

An important staple of nearly every offseason of the Cincinnati Reds has been Redsfest. After returning in January from a two-year hiatus while the new event center was being constructed, Redsfest will not take place this offseason.

Redsfest Not Taking Place In 2026

Reds pitcher Graham Ashcraft signs an autograph at Redsfest | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Redsfest is a fan-favorite event. A large majority of active and former Reds players attend. It's a great place for fans to get together to meet other fans, social media personalities, and, more importantly, celebrate the Reds with players and other key members from within the organization. Fans can engage in Q&As with players and staff, play games, and more.

There hasn't been an official announcement as to why the event is not happening this season, but it is likely due to Major League Baseball's collective bargaining agreement expiring on December 1; around the same time frame Redsfest typically takes place.

Last offseason was the first event since the 2023 season. It took place in the newly named First Financial Center in downtown Cincinnati. A lot of fan favorites attended last season, including Andrew Abbott, Will Benson, Hunter Greene, Spencer Steer, Tyler Stephenson, and Sal Stewart.

While it will not take place this offseason, it has been confirmed for December 2027, marking a return to its more traditional December format. Exact dates have not been announced. If a lockout occurs after the current collective bargaining agreement expires, players will be unable to participate in any official team activities during the lockout.

Two Players To Watch in the Arizona Fall League

Chattanooga Lookouts outfielder Jay Allen II (11) fields the ball during a Minor League Baseball game against the Knoxville Smokies on June 17, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Arizona Fall League begins on October 3 with the Reds having eight prospects playing for the Peoria Javelinas. Two players to keep an eye on are Carter Graham and Jay Allen II. Both players are Rule 5 eligible this offseason, and the Reds may look to place both on the 40-man roster to protect them.

Graham and Allen both had a breakout season in 2026. Allen was a first-round pick in 2021. After struggling to find consistency on the field and with his health, he found it this season, slashing .267/.364/.438 with 37 extra-base hits and 23 stolen bases. His .802 OPS is 85 points higher than any previous full season of play for him.

Graham has a chance to be named the Reds minor league player of the year. He slashed .300/.421/.565 and finished a home run shy of a 30/30 season in home runs and doubles. The former eighth-round pick out of Stanford had his best season by far, and the metrics back it up. He doesn't chase out of the zone a lot and makes a lot of contact when he swings in the zone. He also has defensive flexibility by playing first and third base as well as the corner outfield.

Both may be factors for next season, especially if they are added to the 40-man roster.