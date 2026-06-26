Cincinnati Reds Make Roster Move Regarding Tony Santillan's Recent Injury

The Cincinnati Reds are getting closer and closer to the edge of the cliff. After being swept by the Milwaukee Brewers, the Reds are looking to regain any confidence in a weekend road series at PNC Park against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

If history tells us anything, it will be a long weekend for the Reds, as they have struggled against National League Central opponents. Just when it felt like things could get any worse, another injury has popped up for the club.

The team has shared that reliever Tony Santillan is dealing with a left oblique strain and has been put on the 15-day injured list. On Friday afternoon, the Reds shared who would be filling the void left behind by Santillan's injury.

Another Chance

Jun 3, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Zach McCambley (62) walks off the field in between innings against the Kansas City Royals at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

The Reds are bringing back right-hander Zach McCambley from AAA Louisville. McCambley was brought in by the franchise in a trade that sent Rece Hinds to the Miami Marlins.

McCambley made his big league debut shortly after the trade in May, but has since been back with the Louisville Bats. The third round pick of the Marlins in the 2020 MLB Draft has appeared in just three games for the Reds this season. In those four innings of work, McCambley has given up six hits, three earned runs, and has earned four strikeouts.

Jun 3, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Zach McCambley (62) pitches against the Kansas City Royals in the ninth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

The story on the Reds' bullpen has been one of great concern all season. Santillan has had more lows than highs, and in his last appearance, the Reds reliever took a loss in the extra-inning heartbreak to the Brewers earlier this week.

It would honestly be stunning if the Reds were not sellers at the trade deadline this season. However, McCambley could earn some respect with a strong second outing with the club, especially if he is given the ball this weekend against the Pirates.

They say when it rains, it pours, and for the Reds, it has been a nonstop downpour for the last two months. There may be no righting this ship. The Reds come into the series against the Pirates 2-16 in the Central, and their last visit to Pittsburgh ended in a sweep back in May.

If you're looking for more bad news, the series opener on Friday will feature the Reds taking on Paul Skenes, who has absolutely owned the franchise up to this point. There's still a lot of ball left to be played, but the sun is getting real low on this team being anything more than what they already are.