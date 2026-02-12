Cincinnati Reds Top Prospect Training with Future Hall of Fame Catcher

CINCINNATI – The Reds' number-two prospect Alfredo Duno has been working out with Freddy Fermin and Salvador Perez this offseason. This should make fans excited.

In a video posted on social media, Perez was shown training Fermín and Duno on defensive drills, pop time, and framing. The nine-time All-Star will most certainly be enshrined in Cooperstown once his career is over.

Duno, is built similarly to Perez. He's 6’2”, 210 pounds, and has light-tower power. The one part of his game that has any question marks has been his defense, but he is very athletic for his size. In a recent conversation I had with Reds pitching prospect Johnathan Harmon, he had this to say about the young catcher.

“He's super athletic." Harmon said. "I tell him all the time, 'man,'you would be an edge rusher in the NFL'. He's like, 'you think, Papi?' You think? I was like, 'I don't think. I know, man. I know'. Absolutely. He'd probably be playing on Sundays, too, for sure. I think he's on his own pedestal. I've never seen a catcher that big, that physical hit a ball like that, man. I've never been around that before ever.”

Harmon added this about his ability to call a game behind the plate.

"I'm thinking, like, he doesn't know how to really call what pitches. So, I'm about an 0-2 count, pretty good hitter, forget who was hitting. I shook off, shook off change up to go to blow him up with a heater, you know. Kid, hits a freaking double off, man. I go up to Duno, I was like, 'Papi. I'll never shake you off again.' I didn't give up a run after that. So, he's just a special, special, special player, man. He's going to play in the big leagues for a long time. So, he's him."

He had a batting average of .287, slugged .518, and had an OPS of .948. He also hit 18 home runs with 81 RBIs. Duno led the FSL in OPS, home runs, RBIs, runs scored, doubles, walks, on-base percentage, and slugging. He would finish second in batting average and hits. Duno put up monster numbers and has average to above-average defense behind the plate as well, showcasing his arm strength and athleticism behind the plate.

This is why I am very excited to see Duno working out with a catcher of Salvador Perez's pedigree. If he can sure up his defense, while he hasn't exactly struggled defensively, working out with a future Hall of Fame catcher shows that he is putting in the work to take that next leap at the position. Perez has won five Gold Glove Awards, a Clemente Award, a World Series MVP, and five Silver Sluggers as a catcher.

Duno is the Reds number-two prospect and is ranked in the top-100 of nearly every list that has been released to this point.

Pitchers and catchers reported to camp on Monday, while the first full-squad workouts begin on February 16.

You can watch the video of Alfredo Duno training with Salvador Perez here:

El gran prospecto de @Reds Alfredo Duno, ficha de @leones_cbbc entrenando nada más y nada menos que con Salvador Pérez y Freddy Fermin. Clase de mentores en la receptoría.



Duno, de 20 años, en 2025 conectó 18HR, impulsó 85, AVG 287 y OPS 948 en Clase A. pic.twitter.com/oub0MDneeM — Alejandro Pinto ⚾ (@alexpinto1989) February 11, 2026

