Reds Minor Leaguer Suffers Injury, Pitching Depth Takes Another Hit

The Cincinnati Reds have one of the deepest pitching staffs in all of baseball this year, but that depth has been tested early. On Tuesday, Reds reporter Charlie Goldsmith reported that the Reds opted to place prospect pitcher Julian Aguiar on the 7-day injured list at the Triple-A level. Aguiar is seen as one of the next men up for the Reds if they suffer more injuries at the big league level.

This year, Aguiar has struggled tremendously through 10 2/3 innings and three starts. He's surrendered 12 hits, 11 earned runs, and four home runs while walking eight hitters in his first professional action since undergoing Tommy John surgery.

Reds Pitching Depth Takes Another Big Hit

Mar 12, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Nick Lodolo against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Losing Aguiar to the injured list is a crushing blow, even if he's struggled this season. The Reds are already being tested with their pitching depth.

Hunter Greene was sidelined with elbow surgery during spring training. Greene is the best pitcher in the Reds organization and one of the best pitchers in the league, but he's going to be out until July at the earliest. The Reds also saw Brady Singer begin struggling with a blister during spring training, but he hasn't been forced to miss any time yet.

The biggest injury in the Reds' rotation is Nick Lodolo and his blister. Lodolo has yet to appear for the Reds this season, and his blister has created a lot of issues for him over the year. If he can't figure out a way to keep it under control, it's impossible to tell when he's going to be available for the Reds again.

Aguiar pitched in the big leagues in 2024 and was competitive. He's still eyeing a return to the big leagues, but a rough start to this season and now an injury have gotten in his way.

Julian Aguiar Still Has a Bright Future With the Reds

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Julian Aguiar (39) delivers a pitch in the fifth inning of a Cactus League game between the Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Guardians, Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Aguiar still has a future with the Reds, but he's going to need to bounce back in a big way when he returns from this injury.

Aguiar was tremendous in 2023 and 2024, but missed all of last year with an elbow injury.

Given the fact that this new injury has only seen him land on the 7-day injured list, Aguiar should be back on the mound for the Louisville Bats in the near future.

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