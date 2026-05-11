Cincinnati Reds Pitching Injury Problems Get Worse After Top Prospect Leaves Game

The Cincinnati Reds have had brutal luck with pitching injuries this season. Hunter Greene, Nick Lodolo, Brandon Williamson, Rhett Lowder, Caleb Ferguson, and Emilio Pagan have all dealt with injuries this season.

With Lowder going on the injured list, the Reds will need another starter this week, likely against the Cleveland Guardians. Reds prospect Chase Petty was looking like the top choice, but on Sunday, while pitching for Triple-A Louisville, he left the game with a fingernail/blister issue after just 3 2/3 innings.

Will Banfield called for the trainer to come out and check on Petty and he left the game not long after.

"Petty was on the injured list earlier this year with a nail issue on his right hand," the Bats announcer said. "He's kind of rubbing his fingers together on his right hand now. I don't know if it could be something with the nail again or a blister."

The hits keep on coming for Cincinnati's pitching staff.

Options to Start in Lowder's Absense

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Jose Franco (74) pitches in the sixth inning of the MLB baseball game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Wednesday, April 29, 2026. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jose Franco could be the most logical choice to start for the Reds later this week. They sent him to Louisville to stretch him back out so that he could be an option to start down the road, but he might return sooner than anyone thought.

“We told him yesterday that he did nothing wrong," Francona told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon. "He’s a kid that basically came out of Double-A for the most part. He needs to start. As much as we had used him in Miami, he would have probably been down the whole series [vs. the Angels].”

Franco tossed two scoreless innings for Triple-A Louisville on Sunday. He did not give up a hit, did not walk a batter, and struck out two.

While Franco hasn't been dominant with the Reds this season, he's held his own. The right-hander has given up seven earned runs in 14 2/3 innings. He's walked 11 and struck out 12.

Bullpen Game

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Connor Phillips (34) throws a pitch in the top o the seventh inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, April 30, 2026. The Reds won 6-4. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The other option would be for the Reds to have a bullpen game and start someone like Connor Phillips, who has thrown multiple innings five times this season. If that were to be the case, it would likely be all hands on deck.

Davis Daniel

Davis Daniel is another option for the Reds, but they would need to make a 40-man roster move to add him to the roster, which seems unlikely. Daniel has big league experiece and has made eight starts for the Bats this season with a 4.25 ERA in 42 1/3 innings.

The Reds have a couple of days before they'll need to make a decision.

You can see the video of Petty leaving the mound below:



Chase Petty exited his start for AAA-Louisville in the 4th inning with a fingernail/blister issue.



The radio broadcast said Petty was on the IL three weeks ago with a fingernail related issue.



Petty was the likely candidate to replace Rhett Lowder in the Reds rotation. pic.twitter.com/ZdAOkYRwDl — Chatterbox Sports (@CBoxSports) May 11, 2026