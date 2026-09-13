Cincinnati Reds’ Plans for the Future Raise Serious Questions About Winning

The Cincinnati Reds appear ready to run it back with their front office staff in 2027, including President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall.

Krall told Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer over the weekend that he expects the Reds' management team, including manager Terry Francona, to remain intact next season following recent conversations with ownership.

“We’ve had some conversations,” Krall told Wittenmyer.

While keeping Francona makes some sense, keeping Krall raises some serious question about how much the organization cares about winning.

Results Have to Matter

President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall takes questions during an event to introduce the new manager of the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

At some point, the results have to matter.

Krall has been running the Reds' baseball operations department for years, and Cincinnati has yet to win a postseason game during his tenure. The Reds made the playoffs in 2020 and again last season, but neither trip resulted in a postseason victory.

There have also been plenty of questionable decisions along the way.

The Reds gave Jeimer Candelario a three-year contract before eventually releasing him. Mike Moustakas was another expensive signing that didn't work out. Last season, the Reds traded for Ke'Bryan Hayes at the trade deadline. He's been on of the worst offensive players in the league.

Then there was this year's trade deadline.

Instead of taking advantage of the market and potentially moving players like Brady Singer or Tyler Stephenson, the Reds largely stood pat despite falling out of contention. Stephenson was especially interesting considering he is set to become a free agent after the season.

Krall isn't running away from the criticism.

“It’s been a very tough season,” Krall said. ”Obviously, it all comes back on me. And we’ve got to make better decisions as an organization, and that’s on me.”

That's fair, but Reds fans have heard plenty about plans, processes and trying to get better over the years. Eventually, those words have to turn into wins.

Expectations Were Not Met in 2026

Sep 11, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Luis Mey (47) hands the ball to manager Terry Francona (77) against the Milwaukee Brewers in the fifth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Reds entered 2026 with their highest expectations in years after making the playoffs in Francona's first season. Instead, they've spent much of the year near the bottom of the National League standings.

“You can make all the excuses you want, but at the end of the day we haven’t done what we set out to do, and we’ve got to figure out how to do a better job going into next year,” Krall said.

Injuries certainly played a role this season. Hunter Greene missed most of the year, and the Reds dealt with injuries throughout the roster.

But Krall said it himself: the responsibility ultimately falls on him.

“Look, at the end of the day, I oversee our baseball operations department, so it’s on me,” he said.

The Reds apparently believe Krall deserves another opportunity to fix it.

The bigger question is how many more opportunities this organization is willing to give before the results finally have to change.