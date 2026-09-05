Terry Francona Provides Update on Hunter Greene Prior to Saturday's Game vs. Brewers

While the Cincinnati Reds were on the losing end on Friday night, the meeting with the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park was one of the more exciting games this season for the team.

The Brewers needed to put up 10 runs to keep the Reds down on Friday night in game one of the weekend series. Game two between the Reds and Brewers is set to take place on Saturday night, but before the action, Reds manager Terry Francona spoke with the media about some important topics surrounding the team.

One of the topics of conversation was about Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene, who saw his season cut short due to another elbow injury.

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Jul 25, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene (21) throws against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Francona shared with Mike Petraglia that Greene will be joining the team on Monday when they take on the Los Angeles Dodgers.

"He's gonna do his therapy at the ballpark with the trainers early, and then stay," Francona said.

Obviously Greene is lost for the season, but it will be nice to see him back in the dugout with the team. That has to be something that Greene is also excited about. Dealing with another major elbow injury can be tough for anyone's mental health. Being around the team again could be a positive for everyone.

Jul 4, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene (21) pitches against the Baltimore Orioles in the second inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before the season began, the starting pitching rotation for the Reds was highlighted as potentially being one of the top units in the league. Unfortunately, the injury bug could not be avoided.

Greene missed the start of the 2026 season and only managed to make five starts for the Reds, going 2-2 and posting a 6.83 ERA.

There were flashes of the Greene that everyone expected to see this season. There were also plenty of instances where it felt like this wasn't the same guy that the franchise had put all their faith in to lead the rotation.

Jul 25, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene (21) looks on after giving up a one run single against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What could have been may be the best way to sum up the Reds' 2026 season. Injuries to Greene and Nick Lodolo derailed the starting rotation. Add injuries to Spencer Steer and even a stint on the IL for Elly De La Cruz, and everything that could go wrong went wrong for this franchise.

Still, the moment was there for the taking this season for the Reds. Unfortunately, the team was not up for the challenge. To make things worse, Greene won't be available for the 2027 season either. This has been a what-if season for the Reds, but Greene's career could painfully turn into a what-if too.