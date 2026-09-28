Cincinnati Reds Players Most Likely to be Gone Before Opening Day 2027

The Cincinnati Reds are in a very weird spot as a franchise right now. They have some talented pieces, but it's clearly not enough to make a real run at the World Series. Chase Burns, Elly De La Cruz, and Sal Stewart are all All-MLB-caliber players, but that's where the Reds' list of stars ends.

On the other end of the spectrum, the Reds have a slew of players who might have played their last game for the franchise. They had multiple players near the bottom of the league in batting average, which isn't exactly ideal.

Which Reds players might not be back next season?

TJ Friedl

Cincinnati Reds left fielder TJ Friedl (29) walks off after striking out at the bottom third inning of a MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and Los Angeles Dodgers, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026, at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

TJ Friedl might have played his last game in the Queen City. This is an interesting option to look at because he has two years of arbitration left on his contract, but he was so bad for the Reds this season that his time might be coming to an end.

Friedl was worth -1.0 WAR because he slashed .172/.255/.255 with a 43 OPS+. He didn't flash any signs of breaking out this season, which puts the Reds in a tough spot. They could offer him a new deal in arbitration, but it's hard to imagine they'll pull the trigger. It wouldn't be wise to continue giving him big-league playing time.

Brady Singer

Sep 24, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brady Singer (51) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brady Singer is a candidate for the qualifying offer, which he would almost certainly accept, but he pitched so poorly down the stretch that the Reds wouldn't be wise to give him the offer. In fact, the Reds need to cut ties with him altogether.

Singer struggles to miss bats, which makes him a disastrous pitcher to roster in 2026. This season, he threw more balls than usual and couldn't generate a whiff. His average exit velocity allowed (90.4mph) was almost as high as his average fastball velocity (91.1mph). That's not ideal.

The Reds need to cut ties with him for good.

Eugenio Suárez

Sep 26, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Eugenio Suarez (28) smiles in the dugout during the ninth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is a very interesting option to look into. Eugenio Suárez has a club option for next season, which the Reds might look to exercise after he finished the season so well. Still, it's unlikely that the Reds will opt for this.

Either way, there's a chance they re-sign him to a new contract.

But the most likely option is Suárez signing with another team. He's likely headed for a one-year deal with the highest bidder. Suárez played well enough down the stretch that he should be able to generate some interest in free agency this offseason. The Reds likely wouldn't be the highest bidder.

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