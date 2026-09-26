Reds' $70 Million Gold Glover Under Fire After Disastrous Season

The Cincinnati Reds have been through quite a down year this season. They went to the postseason last year in a miraculous run down the stretch, but they didn't find the same luck this season. Instead, everything seemed to go wrong as they were eliminated from postseason contention well before the season ended.

The Reds saw down years from multiple key players, including guys like TJ Friedl, Noelvi Marte, Brady Singer, Ke'Bryan Hayes, and others. Each of them was expected to have a key role on the Reds' roster, but each of them was very disappointing. Of the group, there's one guy who stands out as the worst player on the roster.

Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer recently listed Hayes as the worst player on the Reds roster this season after he posted a negative WAR and was practically unplayable at the plate.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Didn't Perform Up to His Contract in 2026

Sep 24, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Cincinnati Reds third baseman Ke'bryan Hayes (3) throws out Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) (not pictured) during the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Even before 2026, Hayes dared to answer a question nobody was asking: How bad does a guy have to be at the plate before even his Gold Glove defense is no excuse to keep playing him? Well, now we're really finding out in 2026," Rymer wrote. "Hayes has gone from a 63 OPS+ across 2024 and 2025 to a mere 20 OPS+ this season. The best thing he's done all year is make John Sadak blow his stack. That's only because of the unavoidable yucks."

Hayes is an elite defender. He's one of the best players in the league with the glove. Even then, he's only been worth 5 outs above average and 5 Fielding Run Value this season, which is above average, but it's not at the elite level that he typically plays at.

At the plate, Hayes has been one of the worst players in the league. There's no way around it. His bat is unplayable, even with his incredible defense. He's been worth -22 Batting Run Value while also posting a career-low wOBA. Hayes is slashing .141/.194/.225 with eight extra-base hits and nine RBIs in 227 at-bats across 92 games.

Sep 14, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (3) throws to first to get Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith (not pictured) out in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Reds are locked into a contract with Hayes that pays him $7 million in 2027, $8 million in 2028, and $8 million in 2029. The Reds took a risk on him at the trade deadline in 2025 and it hasn't paid off in the slightest.

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