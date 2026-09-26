Brady Singer Reflects on Down Year With Reds as Free Agency Looms

The Cincinnati Reds had a tough decision to make at the trade deadline this season with their expiring pitcher, Brady Singer. They could have dumped Singer to a contending team that was looking to add more pitching to the roster. Instead, the Reds opted to hold onto him, and the veteran pitcher struggled down the stretch.

Singer made his last start of the season for the Reds this week and it didn't go well. He allowed seven hits and five earned runs in an outing that should have resulted in a Reds loss, but the bullpen and the offense picked them up in a big way. Singer ended the season with a 6-15 record and a 5.85 ERA. His WHIP was 1.59, and it was the first season of his career with a negative WAR.

“I’m just really unhappy with my year,” Singer said, via Reds reporter Charlie Goldsmith. “It’s kind of one of the bigger years I needed to do good. I didn’t. That’s how things go sometimes. I went out there and gave it everything I had every outing. It just didn’t work out.”

Brady Singer Isn't Happy With His Production in 2026

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brady Singer (51) throws a pitch in the first inning of a MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and Los Angeles Dodgers, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026, at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Singer needed to have the best year of his career if he wanted a big contract in free agency. It's unlikely to come with the Reds, but he was eyeing a big deal. Posting an ERA near 6.00 will almost certainly mean he's bound for a one-year deal to prove himself again.

“I’m not happy about the results, but I’m excited for what’s next,” Singer said, via Goldsmith. “I have no clue what’s going to happen. Excited to go into the offseason, go back to work and figure out how to make myself better.”

The Reds have the option to offer him the qualifying offer, but it wouldn't be the smartest decision in the world. Singer would almost certainly accept it, which would make him one of the highest paid players on the Reds. Instead, Cincinnati needs to let him walk in free agency.

Sep 12, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Brady Singer (51) watches Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Garrett Mitchell (5) run the bases after giving up a two run home run in the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Singer was good for the Reds last year. He posted a WAR over 3.0 while being one of the more consistent pitchers on the team. But this year was so bad that it's hard to imagine him throwing another pitch in a Reds uniform.

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