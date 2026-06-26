Cincinnati Reds Receive Tough News on Recently Injured Player

The injury bug continues to ravage the Cincinnati Reds. Tony Santillan is the latest Reds' reliever to hit the injured list on Friday. He underwent an MRI, and the news is not good.

Tony Santillan Hits The IL On Friday

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tony Santillan (64) throws a pitch in the 10th inning of the MLB National League Central game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, June 22, 2026. The Brewers won, 2-1, in 10 innings. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The club announced Santillan will be placed on the 15-day IL, and the corresponding roster move is calling up recent trade acquisition Zach McCambley from Triple-A Louisville. Manager Terry Francona provided an update on Santillan's condition, per Charlie Goldsmith on social media.

Francona told reporters that the MRI showed a significant injury to his oblique and that he will be out for a while. The Reds are already without Graham Ashcraft, who was placed on the 60-day IL in May after he sprained his ulnar collateral ligament in his throwing elbow.

Closer Emilio Pagan is scheduled to make a rehab start on Friday with Triple-A Louisville, after injuring his hamstring in an appearance against the Chicago Cubs in early May. Pierce Johnson was recently activated from the IL after missing a few weeks with an elbow injury. Hunter Greene began the season on the IL after undergoing surgery on his throwing elbow. Brandon Williamson has been out since April 30 with shoulder fatigue and is on the 60-day IL as well.

McCambley Returns For Pirates Series

Jun 3, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Zach McCambley (62) walks off the field in between innings against the Kansas City Royals at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

The Reds are going into Pittsburgh fresh off of being swept at home by the Milwaukee Brewers. The Reds’ record dropped to 2-16 against divisional opponents, and the team faces Paul Skenes on Friday, Jared Jones on Saturday, and Mitch Keller on Sunday.

Zach McCambley has shown to be a decent reliever in his limited outings. He did not allow a run in each of his first two appearances across three innings, but gave up four hits, three runs, and two walks his last time out in San Diego.

The Reds acquired the 27-year-old in a trade on May 21 with the Miami Marlins in exchange for outfielder Rece Hinds. McCambley was selected by the Philadelphia Phillies in the Rule 5 Draft in December but was returned to Miami near the end of Spring Training.

The Reds are 37-42 on the season and have a difficult stretch of games coming up, facing the Pirates, Brewers, Orioles, Phillies, and Cubs as the All-Star break is just a few weeks away. If there was a team that could use a break at this moment, it would be these Reds.