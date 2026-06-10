Cincinnati Reds Snap Five-Game Losing Streak in Thrilling 5-3 Win vs. Padres

The Cincinnati Reds have found themselves in the middle of another disastrous stretch of baseball. Coming into Tuesday's matchup with the San Diego Padres, the Reds were on a five-game losing streak. That streak would end on Wednesday morning.

It took 11 innings and a finish that happened in the wee hours of Wednesday morning, but the Reds found a way to deliver the most dramatic win of the season to this point

A roller coaster of emotions doesn't even begin to describe this one. At times, it felt like the Reds had no chance. Then, it felt like it was their game to lose. In the end, Sal Stewart called game, and the rest will be told by every fan who stayed up to watch this one.

Let's break down all the chaos from the win in San Diego.

Ace Burns

Jun 9, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Chase Burns (26) delivers during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

It's getting harder and harder to talk about the good things in this franchise when the product on the field isn't delivering results. However, Burns put on another dominant performance Tuesday night.

The Reds' top starting arm finished his day after 5.1 innings. The final stat line had Burns finish with seven strikeouts, two walks, and two earned runs on 105 pitches. Once again, just like Andrew Abbott on Monday night, the Reds pushed their starter past his limits. But just like an ace does, Burns delivered.

Extra Inning Party

Jun 5, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Reds third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) reacts after hitting a one run single against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

There's no unit on this team that deserves negative talk after this one. Sure, if you want to nitpick, you could look at stats like left on base, but this game was as old school as a game could be in this era.

Both teams were stingy on the mound, but Sal Stewart continued his rookie legacy with the game-winning two-run shot in the top of the 11th. It's probably an overreaction because I'm seeing double at the moment, but this is the kind of game that can rally the troops.

Jun 9, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson (37) throws to first base as he turns a double play during the sixth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

It's late, it's early, honestly, it's hard to even get words out after watching a game like that. There's been a lot of negative talk about this club for the last few weeks, and it's rightfully earned. However, it's also okay to celebrate a fun win like this one. It's now up to the Reds to build off such a monumental moment that they desperately needed.

The series finale with the Padres is set for later today at 4:10 pm ET. Here's to hoping that one doesn't last until Thursday.