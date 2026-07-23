Nick Krall's Job Security Comments Sum Up Everything Wrong With the Reds

The Cincinnati Reds have come out of the MLB All-Star Break with a little fire in their bellies. A win over the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday gave the team their second straight series win since regular-season play resumed.

On deck for the Reds this weekend is another road series against the St Louis Cardinals. It's been a tough season for the Reds when they go up against a foe from the National League Central. However, this team isn't ready to go gentle into the night.

While the team may feel like they have some fight left, it's clear that the front office has some decisions to make ahead of the trade deadline. Recently, the Reds' president of baseball operations, Nick Krall, spoke about the future of the franchise and his own job security.

Let's just say his comments were what everyone expected.

No Bad Decisions

New manager Terry Francona (center) takes questions with President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall (left) and General Manager Brad Meador during an event to introduce the new manager of the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"My job is to do what’s best for this organization, and if I start trying to worry about that, then we’re going to make bad moves,” Krall told The Enquirer. "My job is to worry about this organization and what we can do to continue to help this organization get better.”

Krall is right. It is his job to worry about the ways to make this organization better. However, he has yet to do that during his time in Cincinnati.

Jul 20, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Eugenio Suarez (28) stands in the dugout before the second inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 2026 Reds were supposed to be different. Last season, the team snuck into the MLB Playoffs after the New York Mets decided to implode.

With that postseason bid, it felt like the team was ahead of schedule and that this season was going to be the year they exploded on the scene. Instead, it's been more of the same old, same old that fans have seen for the last 30+ years.

It's been a group effort for the Reds to get to the point where they are staring down another rebuild. Roster construction has been the biggest issue, and that falls at the feet of Krall.

Doomsday Coming?

Cincinnati Reds president of baseball operations Nick Krall walks between fields at the Cincinnati Reds Player Development Complex in Goodyear, Ariz., on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

It would be the biggest surprise in the sport if the Reds somehow made another late season run to the postseason. It's best to bury that dream now before you let it spiral out of control.

Krall really might not be worried about his place within the organization. Nothing this franchise has done in three decades has been the right move. But this fan base is more than ready to try something new. A fresh canvas is needed for this team and the city to get behind this team again.