Cincinnati Reds Split Doubleheader With Guardians, Ohio Cup Still Up for Grabs

The Cincinnati Reds had a busy day at Great American Ball Park. After Mother Nature didn't cooperate on Monday night, the team had a doubleheader on Tuesday with the Cleveland Guardians.

Game one went to the Guardians in the most heartbreaking fashion. The Reds had a shot until the last out, but ultimately fell 6-5.

However, game two was a different story. The Reds secured the nightcap in an impressive 2-0 victory. Wednesday's series finale will be for all the marbles, including the Oho Cup.

Let's take a closer look at all the action from Tuesday's busy day of Reds baseball.

Chase Burns Runs Into Trouble In First Inning Of Game One

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Chase Burns (26) pitches in the first inning between the Philadelphia Phillies and Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Wednesday, July 8, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Reds started Chase Burns on the mound, and Burns had an uncharacteristically bad start. Burns allowed the bases to get loaded in the top half of the first off of a walk, an error, and a single, before allowing a first-inning grand slam to Kyle Manzardo to give the Guardians a 4-0 lead in the top half of the first inning.

The Guardians gave Slade Cecconi the nod to start on the bump and he got into a groove quickly, letting his defense play behind him and inducing flyouts and groundouts. Cecconi was able to toss two scoreless innings in a row to start the game before allowing a solo homer to Sal Stewart in the home half of the third.

Reds Offense Explodes Halfway Through Game One

Jul 26, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly de la Cruz (44) looks on during a game against the St. Louis Cardinals in the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Puetz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Burns was able to get into a groove after allowing the first inning grand slam, and picked up a few strikeouts over the course of the third and fourth innings. The Reds offense woke up in the home half of the fourth inning and eventually chased Cecconi out of the ballgame entirely. Nathaniel Lowe started the rally by doubling to right, which was followed up by Tyler Stephenson doubling to left field, which scored Lowe. Edwin Arroyo singled which scored Stephenson, and Sal Stewart knocked in Arroyo with a base hit. When all was said and done, the Reds held a 5-4 lead after four full innings.

Burns started off the top half of the fifth well, striking out Steven Kwan, before allowing a sac fly to Chase DeLauter that scored Jose Ramirez. Burns’ day would be done after five innings, and he finished with one earned run and scattered five hits while striking out four Guardians batters.

Reds Bullpen Falters in Game One

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Sam Moll (50) delivers a pitch in the seventh inning between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Sunday, July 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The bullpens dominated the sixth and seventh innings for both sides, and Sam Moll was brought into the game in the top half of the eighth inning. Moll allowed back to back singles and a sacrifice bunt scored a run for the Guardians, which would prove to be the winning run.

Sal Stewart drew a walk in the bottom of the ninth to give Reds fans some hope, but JJ Bleday lined out to right field in the next at-bat which ended the game.

The Reds will turn their attention towards later this afternoon when they play the Guardians to cap off the doubleheader.

Game 2 Victory

Jul 24, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Caleb Ferguson (46) throws against the St. Louis Cardinals during the sixth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Reds went to their bullpen for the second game of the day. Reliever Caleb Ferguson would get the start, and wouldn't you know it, this bullpen secured a major win.

It took a village of bullpen arms to secure this one. Aside from Ferguson, Reds relievers Julian Garcia, Jose Franco, Tejay Antone, and Emilio Pagan shut the door on the Guardians' offense, allowing zero runs.

With the win, the Reds move to 50-56 on the season. Wednesday's finale will see Brady Singer take the mound in the series finale for bragging rights in the state of Ohio. Will the cup stay with the good guys?