Cincinnati Reds Struck Gold With Top Selection in 2026 MLB Draft

The Cincinnati Reds don't have much to be excited about this season. Still, there are a few bright spots.

Elly De La Cruz has enjoyed a very productive season in every aspect of the game. He missed a bit of time, but he's still made improvements across the board in his game. Sal Stewart seems headed for the National League Rookie of the Year award, as he's already eclipsed 30 home runs and 100 RBI. Chase Burns has been one of the league's most dominant pitchers, too.

There are also some prospects to be excited about.

Sam Dykstra and Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com recently put together a list of the hottest-hitting prospects for each team right now. For the Reds, they picked the team's top draft selection in the 2026 MLB Draft, shortstop Justin Lebron.

Justin Lebron Has Been Incredible to Begin His Pro Ball

Alabama's Justin Lebron (1) commits an error during an NCAA college baseball game against Tennessee on April 23, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Lebron arguably had the best set of overall raw tools in the 2026 Draft class, but his struggles in his junior season with Alabama, particularly in the SEC, led to him lasting until the Reds picked at No. 18 overall," they wrote. "It’s a super small sample size – 12 games and 50 at-bats – but his .320/.370/.700 line in that span could provide a nice foundation to build from. The K’s are a bit high (25.9 pct), but he’s collected nine extra-base hits (five homers) with High-A Dayton."

Lebron was a bit of a risky selection because there were question marks about potential holes in his swing as he adjusted to the professional level, but he hasn't missed a step. The young infielder is slashing .288/.342/.589 with six home runs, four doubles, and six stolen bases in 17 games at the High-A level for the Reds.

The talented young infielder is pulling the ball in the air 20 percent of the time, which ranks near the top of the league. Pull air percentage has a direct correlation to slugging percentage and home runs. He has a wOBA near .400 and is being very aggressive on pitches in the strike zone. If the Reds can get him to be a bit more patient on pitches outside of the zone, his walk rate will increase, and his at-bats will be better.

Overall, he's one of the best young infielders in the Reds' system. There are a lot of reasons to be excited about Lebron.

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