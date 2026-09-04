The Cincinnati Reds' Friday night matchup against the Milwaukee Brewers has been delayed. The original start time was scheduled for 6:10 p.m. local time, but rain is expected from 6 to 7 p.m. There will be a meeting at 5:45 to gather more information.

The Reds September Marathon Has Begun

Sep 2, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds third baseman Edwin Arroyo (2) hugs first baseman Sal Stewart (27) after the victory over the San Diego Padres at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Reds' schedule for September is treacherous. They began the month by taking two out of three against the San Diego Padres. After this weekend’s series against the Brewers, they travel to Los Angeles to take on the first-place Dodgers. They then travel to Milwaukee to face the Brewers again, followed by a four-game series at home against the Dodgers again. Their final home series is against the Chicago Cubs starting September 18. They travel to Atlanta to begin their final road trip, which ends north of the border in Toronto against the Blue Jays.

Each opponent this month is a playoff-contending team, either first in the division, leading the Wild Card, or within one game of their respective Wild Card standings. The Reds currently sit at 67-73, 6 1/2 games out of the Wild Card standings.

It's been a rough season for the Reds. They began the season red-hot, finishing April 20-11, leading the National League Central. Unfortunately, a May bullpen collapse and multiple injuries led to them having the worst record in Major League Baseball from May 1 through June.

Hunter Greene returned for five starts after starting the season on the injured list, recovering from elbow surgery in March to remove bone fragments in his throwing arm. He injured his elbow again, this time tearing his UCL and underwent Tommy John surgery on August 12. He will miss nearly all of the 2027 season. Nick Lodolo had multiple stints on the IL due to blisters, and Emilio Pagan missed nearly two months after injuring his hamstring. That's just a couple of injuries out of the many this season. Even Elly De La Cruz spent time on the IL after injuring his hamstring on May 31. That was the first IL stint of his career.

Carlos Jorge Has Been Promoted To The Reds After Incredible Minor League Season

Aug 30, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona (77) makes a pitching change against the Chicago Cubs during the sixth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jorge is the Reds’ 16th-ranked prospect in the organization. He slashed .308/.376/.427 with 21 extra-base hits and 33 stolen bases. Utility man Ivan Johnson was optioned down to Triple-A, and Michael Toglia was placed on the 60-day IL. Toglia dislocated his shoulder after making a diving catch against the Diamondbacks on August 23. Manager Terry Francona spoke highly of Jorge upon his promotion.

"Nothing was given to him" Francona told Charlie Goldsmith. "He just played his (tail) off. He’ll play center field probably against righties. A lot like with Rodríguez, we’re trying to get them here now. You certainly want to win every game you can. That’s the objective. You’re also trying to set yourself up for next year where you’re going into spring training — not that you don’t evaluate — if that’s all you have, you’re going to make mistakes."

The Reds are seemingly out of contention, even though not mathematically out just yet. Giving players like Jorge, Hector Rodriguez, and Edwin Arroyo playing time now is probably for the best to try and evaluate their talent going into the 2027 season.