Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Game Delayed On Friday

The Reds' game against the Pittsburgh Pirates will be delayed on Friday.

"The start of tonight’s game will be delayed due to weather," the Pirates posted on X. "We’ll keep you posted on the updated first pitch time."

Friday night's game is game one of a three-game series. The Reds are 1,118-1,156 since 1900 against the Pirates. In 2026, the Reds are 1-2 against Pittsburgh.

The Pirates enter Friday's game having lost five straight games. The Reds have won 10 of their first 13 road games this season and it's just the fourth time since 1900 that they've accomplished that.

Brady Singer Takes the Mound

Apr 25, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brady Singer (51) throws against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Brady Singer takes the mound for the Reds tonight. He earned the win in Saturday's 9-2 win over the Detroit Tigers, giving up two runs on eight hits in 5 1/3 innings pitched.

Singer is known for taking the ball every fifth day. Since his debut in 2020, his 162 starts rank T10th in the big leagues, while his 884 innings rank 13th.

Singer has faced the Pirates six times and hasn't fared well over his career. In those six games, he is 2-4 with an ERA of 6.37 and has given up 21 earned runs in 29 2/3 innings. His last start against the Pirates was in September of 2025 where he gave up four runs on seven hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Reds Alone At Top of NL Central

Cincinnati Reds center fielder Dane Myers (17) hits a sacrifice ground ball, scoring Sal Stewart from third base, in the eighth inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, April 30, 2026. The Reds won 6-4. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Reds lead the National League Central with a 20-11 record. It's the second-best record in Major League Baseball, behind only the Atlanta Braves.

It marks the ninth time in the divisional era (since 1969) that they enter May in first place in their division. They last did so back in 2006.

Of the nine Reds teams since 1969 to enter May atop their division, three of them qualified for Postseason play, including each of the last 2 World Series championship squads.

Keep Winning Close Games

The Reds celebrate a win after the ninth inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, April 30, 2026. The Reds won 6-4. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Reds are 12-0 in games decided by two runs or less this season. Their 12-game winning streak in games decided by two runs or fewer matches the 1987 Brewers for the longest-such streak by any Major League team to begin a season since 1900.

Game Notes

The Reds are 12-4 at night this season compared to 8-7 in day games.

The Reds are 13-1 this season when scoring first this season.

Cincinnati is 16-5 when they do not commit an error, and just 4-6 when they do.

The Reds have only played one series against NL Central opponents this season, and they are 1-2.

The Reds are 15-0 this season when leading after seven innings.