Cincinnati Reds vs Pittsburgh Pirates Game Delayed on Saturday

The Cincinnati Reds game against the Pittsburgh Pirates will start in a rain delay on Saturday afternoon.

"WEATHER UPDATE: We will start today’s game in a delay with a targeted first pitch time of 4:40 PM. We will provide another update if this changes," the Pirates posted on social media.

Game Preview

Jun 21, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Chase Burns (26) pitches in the first inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Chase Burns will start on the mound for the Reds. The right-hander has been terrific this season, going 0-1 with an ERA of 2.00, 102 strikeouts, and a WHIP of 1.05, all of which rank top 15 in the league.

Burns is coming off a start against the Yankees where he gave up one run on five hits in five inings. He walked three and struck out seven. As of now, Burns most likely has the best chance to represent the Reds in the All-Star Game.

The Pirates will hand the ball to Jared Jones on Sunday as they look to avoid a series loss. Jones has made just a handful of starts this season and enters the game with a 1-1 record and a 5.75 ERA.

His last outing was cut short after he was struck by a line drive off the bat of TJ Rumfield in the third inning against the Rockies. Before exiting, Jones allowed just one run over 3.0 innings and didn't factor into the decision as Pittsburgh went on to win 8-6.

The Reds have also had success against Jones in the past. In his only career start against Cincinnati, the Reds tagged him for six runs over five innings in a 7-1 win at Great American Ball Park on Sept. 21, 2024.

Jones has been fantastic against right-handed hitters this season, holding them to a .152 batting average against and a .404 OPS.

Terry Francona Discusses Elly De La Cruz Hitting Leadoff

Jun 26, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly de la Cruz (44) fields a ground ball for an out against Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Ryan O'Hearn (not pictured) during the sixth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Elly De La Cruz is hitting leadoff for the first time since 2023. Before the game on Saturday, Reds manager Terry Francona spoke to Charlie Goldsmith about the decision.

"I talked to Elly about it the other day, just thinking about it," Francona said. "It seemed like he was kind of excited about it. Nobody has a crystal ball. Maybe when we turn the lineup over, having him there, maybe that’ll help. That would be the hope."

De La Cruz should thrive in the leadoff spot and it will allow him to get the most at-bats on the team, which is a good thing since he's their best hitter.

With the rain delay, we will have to wait just a little bit longer to see De La Cruz in the leadoff spot.