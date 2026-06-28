Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Game Delayed on Sunday

The Cincinnati Reds are in a rain delay for the second consecutive day. Saturday's rain delay came before the game even started. Sunday's rain delay occurred in the bottom of the 8th inning.

"The tarp is on the field, and we are in a delay here at PNC," the Pirates official account posted on X. "We'll update when we have info."

The Pittsburgh Pirates lead the Reds 5-4 in the 8th.

Let's take a look at how we got there.

Game Recap

Jun 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Brady Singer (51) delivers a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

In the second inning, Esmerlyn Valdez hit a ground-rule double off Reds starting pitcher Brady Singer that scored Nick Gonzalez, giving the Pirates an early 1-0 lead.

Later in the inning, former Red Tyler Callihan hit his third home run of the year, giving Pittsburgh a 4-0 lead.

However, in the fourth, the Reds would battle back. After Elly De La Cruz reached on an error and Sal Stewart singled, JJ Bleday added a single of his own that would score both, making it a 4-2 Pittsburgh advantage.

The Reds continued to rally in the fifth. After Noelvi Marte walked, Tyler Stephenson stayed hot with an RBI double to left field, getting the Reds back within a run.

Edwin Arroyo followed with an RBI single of his own that tied the game at 4.

The Pirates got a run back in the bottom half of the fifth when Ryan O'Hearn hit his 12th home run of the season. That would be it for Singer, who gave up five runs on nine hits in 4 1/3 innings. He struck out six and did not walk a batter.

The Pirates had a big opportunity to break the game wide open in the seventh when Zach McCambley walked the bases loaded. Reds manager Terry Francona brought in Brock Burke, who was miraculously able to get out of the jam with a pop-up and an inning-ending double play.

The Reds had a big chance to tie the game in the 8th when they had runners on first and second with nobody out. However, Nathaniel Lowe popped out, Spencer Steer flew out, and Noelvi Marte grounded out to end the threat.

Pierce Johnson was set to come in the game for the Reds when the game entered a rain delay.

We will provide an update as we know more.

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