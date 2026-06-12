Closer Look at Reds' Friday Starter Nick Lodolo's History vs. Diamondbacks

The Cincinnati Reds are back at Great American Ball Park this weekend after a downright dreadful road trip.

The disastrous road trip started last Friday, that saw the Reds start a series with the St. Louis Cardinals, which led to a three-game sweep. Then the team traveled further west to have their hearts broken in a series-deciding walk-off against the San Diego Padres and Fernando Tatis Jr.

But the beauty of baseball is that teams get to live another day. For the Reds, though, those other days are starting to become limited. Friday night, the Reds will begin an important series with the Arizona Diamondbacks. On the mound for the Reds will be Nick Lodolo.

Lodolo's lingering blister issues limited the starter for the start of the season. However, the team is in need of the left-hander getting off to a hot start on Friday. Before we get to first pitch, let's take a closer look at Lodolo's history against the Diamondbacks lineup.

Unfamiliar Territory

May 31, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Nick Lodolo throws against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Lodolo has taken on the Diamondbacks just one time in his career. On June 7th of 2025, the left-hander made his lone start against the Diamondbacks, which saw the Reds earn a 4-3 win. It was a start that wasn't perfect, but still a solid outing for Lodolo.

The Reds' lefty went six innings, giving up three runs, striking out four, and not registering a single walk. Fans might want to look away when discussing this part of the game, but it was Tony Santillan who would pick up the victory.

A lot has changed since last season, but Lodolo will still be facing some familiar faces when he takes the hill on Friday.

The Current Competition

Jun 7, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) at bat during the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

Of those familiar faces Lodolo will face are Ketel Marte, Ildemaro Vargas, Nolan Arenado, Geraldo Perdomo, and Gabriel Moreno.

In three appearances each against Lodolo, Marte and Perdomo had just one hit. The only problem is that they were both home runs. In eight matchups with Vargas, Lodolo allowed two hits, and yeah, you guessed it, one of those hits was a home run. Arenado and Moreno are hitless against the left-hander.

What To Expect?

May 25, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Lodolo (40) pitches against the New York Mets during the third inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

So, what should fans expect Friday night? Lodolo is coming off of a dreadful start against the Cardinals. In that start, Lodolo allowed ten hits and was pulled after five innings.

Four of the players that Lodolo faced last season are batting .241 or better for the Diamondbacks this season. It's going to take Lodolo finding his former self on Friday for the Reds to get this series started on the right foot.