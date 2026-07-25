Cincinnati Reds Share Two Major Health Updates

No, this isn't an alternate reality. The Cincinnati Reds won their third straight game with a 4-2 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday night.

With the trade deadline looming, it seems like these Reds want to do everything they can to keep the band together. But has that ship already sailed?

It has been the season anyone had hoped for, and one of the biggest reasons for that has been the injuries that have hit this team. Starting pitcher Nick Lodolo and reliever Tony Santillan are some of the key names on the injured list currently.

During Friday night's game, Jim Day gave fans an update on both pitchers as they look to return to the field.

Major Change

Jun 29, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Nick Lodolo(40) delivers a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Day reported that Lodolo has already thrown one bullpen session after his blister issues returned. According to Day, Lodolo will also be trying a new grip, particularly with the way he throws his slider.

Lodolo is going to experiment with a few grips in order to fix this blister issue that has plagued him throughout his career.

The Reds' lefty was the talk of trade conversations before the blister issues returned. However, the important thing right now is just trying to pitch again.

Jun 22, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Tony Santillan (64) throws to first to get Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Sal Frelick (not pictured) out in the tenth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Santillan was another player on this roster who had a rocky start to the season. But in his last five appearances before landing on the injury list with an oblique strain, the Reds reliever allowed just one run in 5.2 innings of work.

The right-hander told Day that he feels ahead of schedule. Day reported that Santillan is throwing from 75 feet on flat ground, with zero issues. Santillan has another scan set for next Friday, and if all goes well, the reliever will begin to do even more work to get back into the bullpen.

Jun 21, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Tony Santillan (64) pitches in the ninth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's not out of the realm of possibility that these Reds make a Wild Card spot. After Friday's win, the team sits six games back from the final National League Wild Card spot. But that won't be an easy journey.

This team sticking together doesn't seem like the right move for the present or the future of this franchise. President of baseball operations Nick Krall mentioned that the front office will look at the roster after this weekend series in St. Louis.

What does that mean? To me, it means the Reds are listening to offers and roster moves will be made next week. For now, just beat the Cardinals.