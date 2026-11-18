With the offseason now well underway and the impending lockout looming in less than two weeks, the Reds haven’t made much progress addressing the multiple areas of need for next season. One of their biggest needs is starting pitching, an area that was a strength for the club that reached the postseason in 2025 but failed them in 2026.

The Reds were linked to free-agent right-hander Dustin May over the weekend, but he’s since come off the board after reportedly agreeing to a three-year, $52.5 million deal with the Chicago White Sox. That deal seems too rich for a Reds team that is seemingly waiting on a budget before handing out any lengthy contracts.

One Potential Fit

Jul 24, 2024; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Frankie Montas (47) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

One potential low-cost acquisition could be a pitcher they are familiar with, one who received glowing compliments from players, coaches, and front office personnel during his stint with the club. That player is RHP Frankie Montas.

Montas was one of the Reds’ prized acquisitions in 2024, signing a one-year deal worth $14 million for a team coming off an unexpected winning season in 2023 that saw them narrowly miss the postseason. Montas didn’t exactly live up to the billing of a top-of-the-rotation arm, however, logging a 5.01 ERA and a 4.92 FIP over 19 starts (93.1 IP).

High Praise for Montas in Cincinnati

Montas was dealt ahead of the trade deadline to division rival Milwaukee in exchange for RHP Jakob Junis and OF Joey Wiemer. While the numbers weren’t there for Montas during his stint with the Reds, former manager David Bell noted his impact off the field:

“He wasn’t even here very long and he just became such a big part of our team," Bell told MLB.com's Adam McCalvy. "It’s like we’ll be missing a family member or close friend. We understand how the game is. It doesn’t make it easier. Frankie did a lot in a short time here, both on the mound, which everybody can see, but behind the scenes. He did amazing things really as far as being a great teammate and doing his part to share his experience, share his knowledge. He very much gave everything he had and kind of poured it into our team.”

Reds starter Hunter Greene added, “His impact has been tremendous in such a short period of time with us. I actually shed a few tears and I know I wasn’t the only one. He brought so much off the field, and then we’ve been together in multiple conversations throughout the day. He brought a lot of value to the Reds.”

His Career Since Being Traded

Montas was a little better after being traded to Milwaukee, making 11 starts and logging a 4.55 ERA with a 4.35 FIP. He parlayed that into a two-year, $34 million deal with the New York Mets.

Montas’ 2025 season was derailed by injury. He tore his right lat muscle during Spring Training, which sidelined him until late June. Then, after just 38.2 IP, he tore his UCL, resulting in Tommy John surgery that kept him out for the remainder of 2025 and all of 2026.

After more than a year of rehab, Montas held a showcase in Arizona on Tuesday, an event that reportedly drew scouts and front office members from at least 24 teams. Will Sammon and Dennis Lin of The Athletic reported that Montas’ fastball sat at 95 mph and reached as high as 98 mph, prompting evaluators to suggest he could earn a major league contract this offseason.

Would Montas be up for a reunion with the Reds?

“A hundred percent,” Montas told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon after being traded to the Brewers about potentially returning to the Reds. “This is a team I would definitely love to come back to.”

A lot has changed since 2024, as both the coaching staff and a good chunk of the Reds’ roster have turned over. However, with the Reds’ exceedingly long shopping list this offseason and their perpetual desire to stay within their comfort zone, it’s worth wondering about the possibility of a reunion with a familiar friend.