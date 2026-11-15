Report: Reds Among Several Teams Interested in Free Agent Pitcher

The Cincinnati Reds are reportedly among several teams interested in free agent starting pitcher Dustin May, according to former MLB general manager Jim Bowden.

Bowden reported on X that May's market is heating up, with the Reds, Cubs, Nationals, Orioles, Giants, Guardians, Marlins, White Sox, and Blue Jays all in the mix.

It's not surprising to see Cincinnati interested in adding starting pitching this offseason. Hunter Greene is expected to miss the entire 2027 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery, and Brady Singer is a free agent. The Reds need to find a way to replace those innings, especially after their starting rotation took a major step backward in 2026.

Would May Be a Good Fit?

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Dustin May (21) is taken out during the fourth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays during Game 4 of the World Series at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla. on Oct 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The 29-year-old right-hander spent the 2026 season with the St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers. May finished the year with a 7-9 record, 4.70 ERA, 144 strikeouts, and a 1.32 WHIP across 31 starts.

His numbers were better in St. Louis, where he posted a 4.38 ERA in 21 starts, striking out 106 batters across 109 innings. Things didn't go nearly as well after joining Milwaukee. May recorded a 5.65 ERA in 10 starts, allowing 23 earned runs in just 36 2/3 innings.

Those numbers aren't exactly going to get Reds fans excited.

One thing worth looking at is how May's pitching style would translate to Great American Ball Park. Throughout his career, May has been known for generating ground balls, which could be valuable in Cincinnati's hitter-friendly ballpark.

However, his ground ball rate was around 44% during the first half of 2026. That's not necessarily the elite ground-ball pitcher he once was. His struggles against left-handed hitters are another concern, especially considering how unforgiving Great American Ball Park can be when pitchers allow fly balls.

Then there's the money.

FanGraphs' Ben Clemens projects May to receive a two-year, $30 million contract.

That's a pretty big investment for a pitcher coming off a 4.70 ERA.

May has shown flashes of being a really good pitcher throughout his career, and there's certainly some upside. But the Reds also have to consider whether they'd be better off bringing back Brady Singer, who could potentially be available for less money. Singer struggled in 2026, but he's been more consistent and reliable throughout his career, and he didn't miss a start during his two seasons in Cincinnati. May probably has the higher ceiling, but Singer has a better track record of staying healthy and giving his team innings. That's something the Reds desperately need with Hunter Greene out for the season.

At the same time, the Reds need to be willing to take some risks if they want to get better. Singer might be the safer option, but they need more than just someone who can eat innings. May comes with plenty of question marks, especially at that price, but betting on his upside might be worth the gamble if the Reds believe they can get the most out of him.