After winning just 75 games in 2026, the Reds have lots of holes to fill in the offseason. Could a former University of Cincinnati Bearcat be an option for the Reds in free agency?

Ian Happ has spent his major league career playing for one of the Cincinnati Reds’ division rivals, but his connection to the city started before he ever put on a Cubs uniform.

Happ played college baseball at the University of Cincinnati, and the city still means a lot to him. As he approaches free agency, the veteran outfielder also has plenty of good things to say about the Reds.

Speaking with Gordon Wittenmyer of the Cincinnati Enquirer, Happ praised Cincinnati’s young players and coaching staff while acknowledging he's yet to think much about free agency.

“But it is a special place," Happ told Wittenmyer. "And I think that they have a good group over there on both sides of the baseball, some really good young players.

“Plus they have Willie Harris and Tito (manager Terry Francona), and that coaching staff is great.”

It's not often you hear free agents speak about the Reds like that. Could a reunion back in Cincinnati make sense for Happ and the Reds?

Would Happ Make Sense for the Reds?

Aug 25, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Reds need outfield help this offseason, and Happ brings experience on both sides of the ball. The four-time Gold Glove winner plays left field and has continued to draw walks even as his offensive numbers have declined.

In 2026, Happ slashed .218/.326/.412 with 55 extra-base hits. His 12.7% walk rate remained near the top of the league.

His production, however, looked much different depending on who was pitching.

Against right-handers, the switch-hitter slashed .241/.358/.458 with 47 extra-base hits. Against left-handers, those numbers dropped to .145/.217/.267 with just eight extra-base hits.

By the end of the season, Happ was platooning with the Cubs and only facing righties.

Happ also hit just .168 against offspeed pitches in 2026.

One part of his offensive profile that could translate to Great American Ball Park is his ability to pull the ball in the air. Happ did so 25.3% of the time in 2026. That tendency could play well at Great American Ball Park, where the short porch in right field could turn more of those fly balls into home runs.

Is His Age a Concern?

Sep 24, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) claps after scoring during the sixth inning against the Miami Marlins at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Then there is his age.

Happ turned 32 in August, meaning a multi-year contract would cover more of his mid-30s. His declining offensive numbers would give the Reds something to weigh alongside his defense, plate discipline and production against right-handers.

However, would the Reds' front office be scared to pull the trigger on this type of move after the Mike Moustakas and Jeimer Candelario deals? Both were veterans brought in to help the offense, and neither worked out as the Reds hoped. Those deals certainly don't mean Happ's production would dip in the same way, but it's something to keep in mind.

Happ already has a connection to Cincinnati from his college days and has spoken positively about the organization. Whether the Reds see him as part of the solution in their outfield remains to be seen.